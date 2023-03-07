Oppo Realme C55 vs Realme C33 VS Oppo Realme C55 Oppo Realme C33 Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.72-inch Oppo Realme C55 (with Mediatek Helio G88) that was released on March 7, 2023, against the Oppo Realme C33, which is powered by Unisoc Tiger T612 and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme C55 Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz 45% higher pixel density (392 vs 270 PPI)

45% higher pixel density (392 vs 270 PPI) Modern USB Type-C port

Modern USB Type-C port Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks

Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks Supports 33W fast charging

Supports 33W fast charging Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2) 11% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (234K versus 211K)

11% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (234K versus 211K) More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12

More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12 The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Size 6.72 inches 6.5 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 392 ppi 270 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 680 nits 400 nits HDR support No No Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 86.7% 82.1%

Design and build Height 165.6 mm (6.52 inches) 164.2 mm (6.46 inches) Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 75.7 mm (2.98 inches) Thickness 7.89 mm (0.31 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 189.5 g (6.68 oz) 187 g (6.6 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Blue, Yellow Gold, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Realme C55 +6% 86.7% Realme C33 82.1%

Memory RAM RAM size 6, 8 GB 3, 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz - Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 32, 64, 128 GB Storage type - UFS 2.2 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software Operating system Android 13 Android 12 ROM Realme UI 4.0 Realme UI S

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 33 W 10 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (50% in 29 min) No Full charging time - 3:00 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution - 8192 x 6144 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion - No Lenses 2 (64 MP + 2 MP) 2 (50 MP + 0.3 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Phase autofocus

Depth lens - 2 MP

- 0.3 MP

- Aperture: f/2.8

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels 5 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 2560 x 1960 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2 Focal length - 27 mm Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size - 1/5.0" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 720p at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C Micro USB USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo NFC * No No Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 7 7 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio No - Dolby Atmos No No

Other Category Budget Budget Announced March 2023 September 2022 Release date March 2023 September 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Realme C55 is definitely a better buy.