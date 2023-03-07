Oppo Realme C55 vs Realme C35 VS Oppo Realme C55 Oppo Realme C35 Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.72-inch Oppo Realme C55 (with Mediatek Helio G88) that was released on March 7, 2023, against the Oppo Realme C35, which is powered by Unisoc Tiger T616 and came out 13 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme C55 Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2) More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 11

More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 11 The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme C35 Reverse charging feature

Display Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Size 6.72 inches 6.6 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2408 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 392 ppi 401 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 680 nits 450 nits HDR support No No Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 86.7% 84% Display tests RGB color space - 96% Response time - 37 ms Contrast - 975:1 Peak brightness test (auto) Realme C55 n/a Realme C35 559 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 165.6 mm (6.52 inches) 164.4 mm (6.47 inches) Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 75.6 mm (2.98 inches) Thickness 7.89 mm (0.31 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) Weight 189.5 g (6.68 oz) 189 g (6.67 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Blue, Yellow Black, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Realme C55 +3% 86.7% Realme C35 84%

Performance Tests of Oppo Realme C55 and Oppo Realme C35 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Mediatek Helio G88 Unisoc Tiger T616 Max clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75 Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers Graphics Mali-G52 MC2 Mali-G57 MP1 GPU clock 1000 MHz 750 MHz FLOPS ~62 GFLOPS - Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Realme C55 +4% 380 Realme C35 366 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Realme C55 +5% 1478 Realme C35 1406 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Realme C55 +3% 234434 Realme C35 226955 CPU - 71236 GPU - 24887 Memory - 64760 UX - 64509 Total score 234434 226955 3DMark Wild Life Performance Realme C55 n/a Realme C35 462 Max surface temperature - 43.8 °C Stability - 98% Graphics test - 2 FPS Graphics score - 462 PCMark 3.0 score - 7962 Sources: 3DMark [3] Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory RAM RAM size 6, 8 GB 4, 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz - Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 128 GB Storage type - UFS 2.2 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software Operating system Android 13 Android 11 ROM Realme UI 4.0 Realme UI 2.0 OS size - 18 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 33 W 18 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No Yes Fast charging Yes (50% in 29 min) Yes (50% in 60 min) Full charging time - 2:12 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution - 8700 x 5800 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS Lenses 2 (64 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 0.3 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - 2 MP

- 0.3 MP

- Aperture: f/2.8

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0 Sensor type CMOS CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 720p at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * No Depends on the region Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 7 7 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio No Yes Dolby Atmos No No Speakers test Max loudness Realme C55 n/a Realme C35 85.5 dB

Other Category Budget Budget Announced March 2023 February 2022 Release date March 2023 February 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion If the display, performance, and software are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Realme C55. But if the camera and sound are more of a priority – go for the Oppo Realme C35.