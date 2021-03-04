Home > Smartphone comparison > Realme GT 5G vs iPhone 12 – which one to choose?

Oppo Realme GT 5G vs Apple iPhone 12

Оппо Реалми GT 5G
VS
Эпл Айфон 12
Oppo Realme GT 5G
Apple iPhone 12

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.43-inch Oppo Realme GT 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G) that was released on March 4, 2021, against the Apple iPhone 12, which is powered by Apple A14 Bionic and came out 4 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme GT 5G
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Comes with 1685 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 2815 mAh
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Shows 17% longer battery life (98 vs 84 hours)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Has a 0.33 inch larger screen size
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • 28% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (752K versus 587K)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 12
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 15W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Oppo
  • 14% higher pixel density (460 vs 402 PPI)
  • 41% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1620 and 1145 points
  • Weighs 22 grams less
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Realme GT 5G
vs
iPhone 12

Display

Type Super AMOLED OLED
Size 6.43 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1170 x 2532 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 402 ppi 460 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Tempered glass Ceramic Shield
Screen-to-body ratio 85.9% 86%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 96% 99.4%
PWM 242 Hz 226 Hz
Response time 2.8 ms 16 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Realme GT 5G
652 nits
iPhone 12
649 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 158.5 mm (6.24 inches) 146.7 mm (5.78 inches)
Width 73.3 mm (2.89 inches) 71.5 mm (2.81 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 186 gramm (6.56 oz) 164 gramm (5.78 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Silver, Blue, Yellow White, Black, Blue, Green, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Oppo Realme GT 5G and Apple iPhone 12 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G Apple A14 Bionic
Max. clock 2840 MHz 3100 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Icestorm
- 2 cores at 3.1 GHz: Firestorm
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 5 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 660 Apple GPU
GPU clock 587 MHz -
FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2750 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Realme GT 5G
1145
iPhone 12 +41%
1620
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme GT 5G
3573
iPhone 12 +16%
4149
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Realme GT 5G +28%
752554
iPhone 12
587681
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 iOS 14.1 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.4)
ROM Realme UI 2.0 -
OS size 18.5 GB 7 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 2815 mAh
Charge power 65 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (15 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 17 min) Yes (58% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:39 hr 1:30 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Realme GT 5G +7%
13:40 hr
iPhone 12
12:48 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Realme GT 5G +24%
16:20 hr
iPhone 12
13:04 hr
Talk (3G)
Realme GT 5G +27%
24:44 hr
iPhone 12
19:27 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 9280 x 6920 4290 x 2800
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 120°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.73", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Sony IMX372 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.6" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone 12 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4290 x 2800
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm 23 mm
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/3" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 2 -
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 22
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Realme GT 5G +11%
90.1 dB
iPhone 12
81.1 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced March 2021 October 2020
Release date March 2021 October 2020
Launch price ~ 687 USD ~ 1000 USD
SAR (head) - 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the software, camera, and design are more important to you, then choose the Apple iPhone 12. But if the display, performance, battery life, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Oppo Realme GT 5G.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
4 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 4

Related comparisons

1. Realme GT 5G vs Galaxy S21
2. Realme GT 5G vs Redmi Note 10 Pro
3. Realme GT 5G vs 9 Pro
4. Realme GT 5G vs iPhone 13
5. Realme GT 5G vs Realme GT Neo
6. iPhone 12 vs Galaxy S21 Plus
7. iPhone 12 vs Galaxy S20
8. iPhone 12 vs iPhone 13
9. iPhone 12 vs iPhone 13 Pro Max
10. iPhone 12 vs iPhone 13 mini

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish