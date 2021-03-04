Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.43-inch Oppo Realme GT 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G) that was released on March 4, 2021, against the Apple iPhone 13 Pro, which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 7 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.