Home > Smartphone comparison > Realme GT 5G vs ROG Phone 3 – which one to choose?

Oppo Realme GT 5G vs Asus ROG Phone 3

Оппо Реалми GT 5G
VS
Асус Рог Фон 3
Oppo Realme GT 5G
Asus ROG Phone 3

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.43-inch Oppo Realme GT 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G) that was released on March 4, 2021, against the Asus ROG Phone 3, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus and came out 7 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme GT 5G
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • 14% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (738K versus 645K)
  • Thinner bezels – 6% more screen real estate
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 888 5G
  • The phone is 7-months newer
  • Weighs 54 grams less
  • 17% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1139 and 973 points
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Asus ROG Phone 3
  • Comes with 1500 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 4500 mAh
  • Shows 22% longer battery life (120 vs 98 hours)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
  • Delivers 10% higher maximum brightness (713 against 648 nits)
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Reverse charging feature

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Realme GT 5G
vs
ROG Phone 3

Display

Type Super AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.43 inches 6.59 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 402 ppi 391 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 144 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen-to-body ratio 85.9% 79.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 96% 99.9%
PWM 242 Hz 255 Hz
Response time 2.8 ms 3 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Realme GT 5G
648 nits
ROG Phone 3 +10%
713 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 158.5 mm (6.24 inches) 171 mm (6.73 inches)
Width 73.3 mm (2.89 inches) 78 mm (3.07 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 9.85 mm (0.39 inches)
Weight 186 gramm (6.56 oz) 240 gramm (8.47 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Blue Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Realme GT 5G +8%
85.9%
ROG Phone 3
79.9%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Realme GT 5G and Asus ROG Phone 3 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus
Max. clock 2840 MHz 3100 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 3.1 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 5 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 660 Adreno 650
GPU clock 840 MHz 645 MHz
FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS ~1365 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 12, 16 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 2750 MHz 3200 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Realme GT 5G +17%
1139
ROG Phone 3
973
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme GT 5G +5%
3495
ROG Phone 3
3337
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Realme GT 5G +14%
738862
ROG Phone 3
645737
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
ROM Realme UI 2.0 ROG UI
OS size 18.5 GB 20 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 6000 mAh
Charge power 65 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes (50% in 17 min) Yes, Quick Charge 4.0 (75% in 60 min)
Full charging time 0:39 hr 1:45 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Realme GT 5G
13:40 hr
ROG Phone 3 +6%
14:20 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Realme GT 5G
16:20 hr
ROG Phone 3 +19%
19:20 hr
Talk (3G)
Realme GT 5G
24:44 hr
ROG Phone 3 +56%
38:12 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9280 x 6920 9000 x 7000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No Up to 30FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 125°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.73", Sony IMX682 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX686 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 11 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Omnivision OV13855
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV8856
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 6000 x 4000
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm 27 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 0.9 microns
Sensor type CMOS -
Sensor size 1/3" 1/2.83"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 22
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Realme GT 5G
90.1 dB
ROG Phone 3
89.9 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced March 2021 July 2020
Release date March 2021 October 2020
Launch price ~ 409 USD ~ 1000 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the battery life and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Asus ROG Phone 3. But if the design is more of a priority – go for the Oppo Realme GT 5G.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
2 (100%)
Total votes: 2

Related comparisons

1. Oppo Realme GT 5G and Samsung Galaxy S21
2. Oppo Realme GT 5G and Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
3. Oppo Realme GT 5G and OnePlus 9 Pro
4. Oppo Realme GT 5G and Apple iPhone 13
5. Oppo Realme GT 5G and GT Neo
6. Asus ROG Phone 3 and Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
7. Asus ROG Phone 3 and Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max
8. Asus ROG Phone 3 and OnePlus 8 Pro
9. Asus ROG Phone 3 and Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
10. Asus ROG Phone 3 and OnePlus Nord

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish