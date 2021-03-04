Home > Smartphone comparison > Realme GT 5G vs Pixel 6 Pro – which one to choose?

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.43-inch Oppo Realme GT 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G) that was released on March 4, 2021, against the Google Pixel 6 Pro, which is powered by Google Tensor and came out 8 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme GT 5G
  • Shows 17% longer battery life (98 vs 84 hours)
  • 20% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (809K versus 675K)
  • Weighs 24 grams less
  • 9% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1130 and 1038 points
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 6 Pro
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 4x optical zoom
  • 25% higher pixel density (512 vs 409 PPI)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 23W
  • Delivers 33% higher maximum brightness (859 against 646 nits)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Comes with 503 mAh larger battery capacity: 5003 vs 4500 mAh
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Ready for eSIM technology
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Realme GT 5G
vs
Pixel 6 Pro

Display

Type Super AMOLED OLED
Size 6.43 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1440 x 3120 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 409 ppi 512 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 85.9% 88.8%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 96% -
PWM 242 Hz -
Response time 2.8 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Realme GT 5G
646 nits
Pixel 6 Pro +33%
859 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 158.5 mm (6.24 inches) 163.9 mm (6.45 inches)
Width 73.3 mm (2.89 inches) 75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 186 gramm (6.56 oz) 210 gramm (7.41 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Silver, Blue, Yellow White, Black, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Realme GT 5G
85.9%
Pixel 6 Pro +3%
88.8%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Realme GT 5G and Google Pixel 6 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G Google Tensor
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex A55
- 2 cores at 2.25 GHz: Cortex A76
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-X1
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 5 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 660 Mali-G78 MP20
GPU clock 587 MHz 848 MHz
FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS ~2171 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 2750 MHz 3200 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Realme GT 5G +9%
1130
Pixel 6 Pro
1038
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme GT 5G +26%
3535
Pixel 6 Pro
2803
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Realme GT 5G +20%
809966
Pixel 6 Pro
675965
CPU 208279 167563
GPU 316446 278665
Memory 128878 91371
UX 158037 138716
Total score 809966 675965
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 54%
Graphics test - 37 FPS
Graphics score - 6186
PCMark 3.0 score - 11301
AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Results (13th and 69th place)
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 12
ROM Realme UI 2.0 Stock Android
OS size 18.5 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 5003 mAh
Charge power 65 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (23 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (50% in 17 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:39 hr 1:59 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Realme GT 5G +9%
13:40 hr
Pixel 6 Pro
12:32 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Realme GT 5G +6%
16:20 hr
Pixel 6 Pro
15:35 hr
Talk (3G)
Realme GT 5G
24:44 hr
Pixel 6 Pro +7%
26:21 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 9280 x 6920 8700 x 5800
Zoom Digital Optical, 4x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 114°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 48 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.73", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.2 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/3.5
- Focal length: 104 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX386 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Google Pixel 6 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 11.1 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 3840 x 2880
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm 24 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 1.22 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced March 2021 October 2021
Release date March 2021 October 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, camera, connectivity, and design are more important to you, then choose the Google Pixel 6 Pro. But if the performance and sound are more of a priority – go for the Oppo Realme GT 5G.

