Oppo Realme GT 5G vs Google Pixel 6 Pro VS Oppo Realme GT 5G Google Pixel 6 Pro Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.43-inch Oppo Realme GT 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G) that was released on March 4, 2021, against the Google Pixel 6 Pro, which is powered by Google Tensor and came out 8 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme GT 5G Shows 17% longer battery life (98 vs 84 hours)

20% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (809K versus 675K)

Weighs 24 grams less

9% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1130 and 1038 points

Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 6 Pro Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

The rear camera has a 4x optical zoom

25% higher pixel density (512 vs 409 PPI)

Supports wireless charging up to 23W

Delivers 33% higher maximum brightness (859 against 646 nits)

Optical image stabilization

Comes with 503 mAh larger battery capacity: 5003 vs 4500 mAh

More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11

The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Ready for eSIM technology

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Super AMOLED OLED Size 6.43 inches 6.7 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1440 x 3120 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9 PPI 409 ppi 512 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Tempered glass Gorilla Glass Victus Screen-to-body ratio 85.9% 88.8% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 96% - PWM 242 Hz - Response time 2.8 ms - Contrast ∞ Infinity - Max. Brightness Realme GT 5G 646 nits Pixel 6 Pro +33% 859 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 158.5 mm (6.24 inches) 163.9 mm (6.45 inches) Width 73.3 mm (2.89 inches) 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 186 gramm (6.56 oz) 210 gramm (7.41 oz) Waterproof No IP68 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Plastic Metal Colors Silver, Blue, Yellow White, Black, Yellow Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Realme GT 5G 85.9% Pixel 6 Pro +3% 88.8%

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 12 ROM Realme UI 2.0 Stock Android OS size 18.5 GB -

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 9280 x 6920 8700 x 5800 Zoom Digital Optical, 4x Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Digital Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 119° 114° Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 48 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.73", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.2 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/3.5

- Focal length: 104 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.3

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.25 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX386 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples - Photo samples of Google Pixel 6 Pro from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 11.1 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 3840 x 2880 Aperture f/2.5 f/2.0 Focal length 26 mm 24 mm Pixel size 1 microns 1.22 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2 Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Realme GT 5G 90.1 dB Pixel 6 Pro n/a

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced March 2021 October 2021 Release date March 2021 October 2021 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion If the display, camera, connectivity, and design are more important to you, then choose the Google Pixel 6 Pro. But if the performance and sound are more of a priority – go for the Oppo Realme GT 5G.