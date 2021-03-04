Oppo Realme GT 5G vs Google Pixel 6 Pro
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.43-inch Oppo Realme GT 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G) that was released on March 4, 2021, against the Google Pixel 6 Pro, which is powered by Google Tensor and came out 8 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme GT 5G
- Shows 17% longer battery life (98 vs 84 hours)
- 20% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (809K versus 675K)
- Weighs 24 grams less
- 9% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1130 and 1038 points
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 6 Pro
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- The rear camera has a 4x optical zoom
- 25% higher pixel density (512 vs 409 PPI)
- Supports wireless charging up to 23W
- Delivers 33% higher maximum brightness (859 against 646 nits)
- Optical image stabilization
- Comes with 503 mAh larger battery capacity: 5003 vs 4500 mAh
- More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
- Ready for eSIM technology
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
86
97
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
91
82
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
77
80
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
62
75
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
87
93
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
79
84
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.43 inches
|6.7 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1440 x 3120 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|409 ppi
|512 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|120 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Screen-to-body ratio
|85.9%
|88.8%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|96%
|-
|PWM
|242 Hz
|-
|Response time
|2.8 ms
|-
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|-
Design and build
|Height
|158.5 mm (6.24 inches)
|163.9 mm (6.45 inches)
|Width
|73.3 mm (2.89 inches)
|75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
|Thickness
|8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|186 gramm (6.56 oz)
|210 gramm (7.41 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|Silver, Blue, Yellow
|White, Black, Yellow
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G
|Google Tensor
|Max. clock
|2840 MHz
|2800 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex A55
- 2 cores at 2.25 GHz: Cortex A76
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-X1
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|4 MB
|Lithography process
|5 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 660
|Mali-G78 MP20
|GPU clock
|587 MHz
|848 MHz
|FLOPS
|~1720 GFLOPS
|~2171 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|2750 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|128, 256, 512 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Realme GT 5G +9%
1130
1038
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme GT 5G +26%
3535
2803
|CPU
|208279
|167563
|GPU
|316446
|278665
|Memory
|128878
|91371
|UX
|158037
|138716
|Total score
|809966
|675965
|Stability
|-
|54%
|Graphics test
|-
|37 FPS
|Graphics score
|-
|6186
|PCMark 3.0 score
|-
|11301
AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Results (13th and 69th place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 12
|ROM
|Realme UI 2.0
|Stock Android
|OS size
|18.5 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|4500 mAh
|5003 mAh
|Charge power
|65 W
|30 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes (23 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|Yes, (wireless)
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 17 min)
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|0:39 hr
|1:59 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Realme GT 5G +9%
13:40 hr
12:32 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Realme GT 5G +6%
16:20 hr
15:35 hr
Talk (3G)
24:44 hr
Pixel 6 Pro +7%
26:21 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9280 x 6920
|8700 x 5800
|Zoom
|Digital
|Optical, 4x
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (1080p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|119°
|114°
|Lenses
|3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (50 MP + 48 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.73", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.2 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|-
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/3.5
- Focal length: 104 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX386 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Google Pixel 6 Pro from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|11.1 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4920 x 3264
|3840 x 2880
|Aperture
|f/2.5
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|26 mm
|24 mm
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|1.22 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, AVRCP, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|20
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|March 2021
|October 2021
|Release date
|March 2021
|October 2021
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display, camera, connectivity, and design are more important to you, then choose the Google Pixel 6 Pro. But if the performance and sound are more of a priority – go for the Oppo Realme GT 5G.
