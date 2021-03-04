Home > Smartphone comparison > Realme GT 5G vs Nova 9 – which one to choose?

Oppo Realme GT 5G vs Huawei Nova 9

Оппо Реалми GT 5G
VS
Хуавей Нова 9
Oppo Realme GT 5G
Huawei Nova 9

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.43-inch Oppo Realme GT 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G) that was released on March 4, 2021, against the Huawei Nova 9, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G and came out 7 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme GT 5G
  • 55% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (806K versus 521K)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • Stereo speakers
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • 46% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1138 and 781 points
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Huawei Nova 9
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • The phone is 7-months newer
  • Reverse charging feature
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Realme GT 5G
vs
Nova 9

Display

Type Super AMOLED OLED
Size 6.43 inches 6.57 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 409 ppi 392 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.9% 89.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 96% -
PWM 242 Hz -
Response time 2.8 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Realme GT 5G +6%
645 nits
Nova 9
606 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 158.5 mm (6.24 inches) 160 mm (6.3 inches)
Width 73.3 mm (2.89 inches) 73.7 mm (2.9 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 7.77 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 186 gramm (6.56 oz) 175 gramm (6.17 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Silver, Blue, Yellow Black, Blue, Green, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Realme GT 5G
85.9%
Nova 9 +5%
89.9%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Realme GT 5G and Huawei Nova 9 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 5 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 660 Adreno 642L
GPU clock 587 MHz 490 MHz
FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2750 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 -
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Realme GT 5G +46%
1138
Nova 9
781
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme GT 5G +19%
3532
Nova 9
2962
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Realme GT 5G +55%
806955
Nova 9
521706
AnTuTu 9 Phone Scores (8th and 133rd place)
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM Realme UI 2.0 EMUI 12
OS size 18.5 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 4300 mAh
Charge power 65 W 66 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes (50% in 17 min) Yes (61% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:39 hr 0:54 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Realme GT 5G +12%
13:40 hr
Nova 9
12:00 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Realme GT 5G +15%
16:20 hr
Nova 9
14:14 hr
Talk (3G)
Realme GT 5G
24:44 hr
Nova 9 +8%
26:51 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 9280 x 6920 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° -
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.73", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 18
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Realme GT 5G
90.1 dB
Nova 9
n/a

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced March 2021 September 2021
Release date March 2021 September 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance and sound are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Realme GT 5G. But if the software, camera, and design are more of a priority – go for the Huawei Nova 9.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. iPhone 13 Pro vs Realme GT 5G
2. Redmi Note 10 Pro vs Realme GT 5G
3. 9 Pro vs Realme GT 5G
4. Nord 2 5G vs Realme GT 5G
5. OnePlus 9R vs Realme GT 5G
6. Poco X3 Pro vs Nova 9
7. P40 Pro vs Nova 9
8. iPhone 13 vs Nova 9
9. Honor 50 vs Nova 9
10. Xiaomi 11T vs Nova 9

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish