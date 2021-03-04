Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.43-inch Oppo Realme GT 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G) that was released on March 4, 2021, against the Huawei P30 Lite, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710 and came out 23 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.