Oppo Realme GT 5G vs Huawei P30 Lite
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.43-inch Oppo Realme GT 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G) that was released on March 4, 2021, against the Huawei P30 Lite, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710 and came out 23 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme GT 5G
- 5.3x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (738K versus 139K)
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Comes with 1160 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 3340 mAh
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
- Delivers 30% higher maximum brightness (648 against 498 nits)
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 888 5G
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
- The phone is 1-year and 11-months newer
- Stereo speakers
- More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
Reasons to consider the Huawei P30 Lite
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
- Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
- Weighs 27 grams less
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
86
61
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
100
34
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
77
67
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
63
59
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
87
68
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
81
56
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.43 inches
|6.15 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2312 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.2:9
|PPI
|402 ppi
|415 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|85.9%
|84.2%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|-
|RGB color space
|96%
|99.4%
|PWM
|242 Hz
|Not detected
|Response time
|2.8 ms
|42.8 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|820:1
Design and build
|Height
|158.5 mm (6.24 inches)
|152.9 mm (6.02 inches)
|Width
|73.3 mm (2.89 inches)
|72.7 mm (2.86 inches)
|Thickness
|8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
|7.43 mm (0.29 inches)
|Weight
|186 gramm (6.56 oz)
|159 gramm (5.61 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Blue
|Black
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G
|HiSilicon Kirin 710
|Max. clock
|2840 MHz
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
|- 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|5 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 660
|Mali-G51
|GPU clock
|840 MHz
|1000 MHz
|FLOPS
|~1720 GFLOPS
|~225 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2750 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|No
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|-
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Realme GT 5G +267%
1139
310
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme GT 5G +174%
3495
1275
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
n/a
138834
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Realme GT 5G +431%
738862
139179
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|ROM
|Realme UI 2.0
|EMUI 10.0
|OS size
|18.5 GB
|20 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4500 mAh
|3340 mAh
|Charge power
|65 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 17 min)
|Yes, SuperCharge (63% in 60 min)
|Full charging time
|0:39 hr
|1:55 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
13:40 hr
P30 Lite +8%
14:45 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Realme GT 5G +22%
16:20 hr
13:23 hr
Talk (3G)
24:44 hr
P30 Lite +17%
28:50 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|24 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9280 x 6920
|5288 x 3968
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (1080p)
|480 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|119°
|120°
|Lenses
|3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (24 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.73", Sony IMX682 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 24 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX576 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Depth lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4920 x 3264
|6528 x 4896
|Aperture
|f/2.5
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|26 mm
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|0.8 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|BSI CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3"
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|20
|12
|5G support
|Yes
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|March 2021
|March 2019
|Release date
|March 2021
|May 2019
|Launch price
|~ 409 USD
|~ 275 USD
|SAR (head)
|-
|1.23 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|1.19 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Realme GT 5G is definitely a better buy.
