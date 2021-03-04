Home > Smartphone comparison > Realme GT 5G vs P40 Pro – which one to choose?

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.43-inch Oppo Realme GT 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G) that was released on March 4, 2021, against the Huawei P40 Pro, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G and came out 11 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme GT 5G
  • 50% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (752K versus 501K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Delivers 31% higher maximum brightness (652 against 497 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 4200 mAh
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • Stereo speakers
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • The phone is 11-months newer
Reasons to consider the Huawei P40 Pro
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • Supports wireless charging up to 27W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Slow-motion recording at 7680FPS
  • Thinner bezels – 5.7% more screen real estate
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Ready for eSIM technology
  • Has a built-in infrared port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Realme GT 5G
vs
P40 Pro

Display

Type Super AMOLED OLED
Size 6.43 inches 6.58 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1200 x 2640 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 402 ppi 441 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.9% 91.6%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 96% 99.4%
PWM 242 Hz 365 Hz
Response time 2.8 ms 3 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Realme GT 5G +31%
652 nits
P40 Pro
497 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 158.5 mm (6.24 inches) 158.2 mm (6.23 inches)
Width 73.3 mm (2.89 inches) 72.6 mm (2.86 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 186 gramm (6.56 oz) 209 gramm (7.37 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Silver, Blue, Yellow Black, Silver
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Realme GT 5G
85.9%
P40 Pro +7%
91.6%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Realme GT 5G and Huawei P40 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2860 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)		 - 4 cores at 1.95 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.86 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 5 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 660 Mali G76 MP16
GPU clock 587 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS ~896 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2750 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.0
Memory card No Nano Memory
Memory card max. size - Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Realme GT 5G +45%
1145
P40 Pro
791
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme GT 5G +12%
3573
P40 Pro
3183
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Realme GT 5G +50%
752554
P40 Pro
501088
Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 10.0
ROM Realme UI 2.0 EMUI 11
OS size 18.5 GB 16.5 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 4200 mAh
Charge power 65 W 40 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (27 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (50% in 17 min) Yes (70% in 40 min)
Full charging time 0:39 hr 1:15 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Realme GT 5G
13:40 hr
P40 Pro +13%
15:14 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Realme GT 5G
16:20 hr
P40 Pro +12%
18:11 hr
Talk (3G)
Realme GT 5G +9%
24:44 hr
P40 Pro
22:42 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 9280 x 6920 8200 x 6100
Zoom Digital Optical, 5x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 7680 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 120°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 4 (50 MP + 12 MP + 40 MP + 0 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.73", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX700 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 125 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 18 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.54", Sony IMX650 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - Yes
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Huawei P40 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 6464 x 4864
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/3" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.1
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 20 21
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Realme GT 5G +1%
90.1 dB
P40 Pro
89.1 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced March 2021 March 2020
Release date March 2021 March 2020
Launch price ~ 687 USD ~ 875 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Realme GT 5G. But if the camera, connectivity, and design are more of a priority – go for the Huawei P40 Pro.

