Home > Smartphone comparison > Realme GT 5G vs OnePlus 9 – which one to choose?

Oppo Realme GT 5G vs OnePlus 9

Оппо Реалми GT 5G
VS
Ванплас 9
Oppo Realme GT 5G
OnePlus 9

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.43-inch Oppo Realme GT 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G) that was released on March 4, 2021, against the OnePlus 9, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme GT 5G
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 9
  • Supports wireless charging up to 15W
  • Delivers 35% higher maximum brightness (811 against 602 nits)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Realme GT 5G
vs
OnePlus 9

Display

Type Super AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.43 inches 6.55 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 402 ppi 402 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 85.9% 87.6%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 96% 98.9%
PWM 242 Hz 323 Hz
Response time 2.8 ms 13 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Realme GT 5G
602 nits
OnePlus 9 +35%
811 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 158.5 mm (6.24 inches) 160 mm (6.3 inches)
Width 73.3 mm (2.89 inches) 73.9 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 186 gramm (6.56 oz) 183 gramm (6.46 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Silver, Blue Black, Blue, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Realme GT 5G
85.9%
OnePlus 9 +2%
87.6%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Realme GT 5G and OnePlus 9 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 5 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 660 Adreno 660
GPU clock 840 MHz 840 MHz
FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 2750 MHz 2750 MHz
Channels 2 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme GT 5G
3437
OnePlus 9 +4%
3568
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Realme GT 5G +6%
747581
OnePlus 9
707571

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM Realme UI 2.0 OxygenOS 11
OS size 18.5 GB 35 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 65 W 65 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (15 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 17 min) Yes (100% in 29 min)
Full charging time 0:35 hr 0:29 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Realme GT 5G
n/a
OnePlus 9
13:10 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Realme GT 5G
n/a
OnePlus 9
15:19 hr
Talk (3G)
Realme GT 5G
n/a
OnePlus 9
28:07 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 9280 x 6920 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No Up to 30FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 140°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.73", Sony IMX682 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.43", Sony IMX689 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3" 1/3.06"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, SBAS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 24
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Realme GT 5G +9%
90.1 dB
OnePlus 9
83 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced March 2021 March 2021
Release date March 2021 March 2021
Launch price ~ 409 USD ~ 700 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the software, battery life, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the OnePlus 9. But if the sound is more of a priority – go for the Oppo Realme GT 5G.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
3 (42.9%)
4 (57.1%)
Total votes: 7

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro or Oppo Realme GT 5G
2. OnePlus Nord or Oppo Realme GT 5G
3. Xiaomi Mi 10T or Oppo Realme GT 5G
4. Oppo Realme X7 Pro or GT 5G
5. Apple iPhone 12 or OnePlus 9
6. Samsung Galaxy S21 or OnePlus 9
7. Xiaomi Mi 11 or OnePlus 9
8. OnePlus 8T or OnePlus 9

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish