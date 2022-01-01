Oppo Realme GT 5G vs Realme 9 Pro Plus VS Oppo Realme GT 5G Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.43-inch Oppo Realme GT 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G) that was released on March 4, 2021, against the Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 920 and came out 12 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme GT 5G 60% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (815K versus 509K)

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz

Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.2

40% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1148 and 821 points Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus Shows 19% longer battery life (117 vs 98 hours)

Optical image stabilization

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Super AMOLED Super AMOLED Size 6.43 inches 6.4 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 409 ppi 411 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 85.9% 84.2% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 96% - PWM 242 Hz - Response time 2.8 ms - Contrast ∞ Infinity - Max. Brightness Realme GT 5G +6% 653 nits Realme 9 Pro Plus 618 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 158.5 mm (6.24 inches) 160.2 mm (6.31 inches) Width 73.3 mm (2.89 inches) 73.3 mm (2.89 inches) Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 186 gramm (6.56 oz) 182 gramm (6.42 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Silver, Blue, Yellow Black, Blue, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Realme GT 5G +2% 85.9% Realme 9 Pro Plus 84.2%

Performance Tests of Oppo Realme GT 5G and Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G MediaTek Dimensity 920 Max. clock 2840 MHz 2500 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)

- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1) - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A78 L3 cache 4 MB 2 MB Lithography process 5 nanometers 6 nanometers Graphics Adreno 660 Mali-G68 MC4 GPU clock 587 MHz 950 MHz FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS ~684 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 8, 12 GB 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Memory clock 2750 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.2 Memory card No No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Realme GT 5G +40% 1148 Realme 9 Pro Plus 821 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Realme GT 5G +52% 3580 Realme 9 Pro Plus 2353 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Realme GT 5G +60% 815412 Realme 9 Pro Plus 509790 CPU 208279 - GPU 316446 - Memory 128878 - UX 158037 - Total score 815412 509790 AnTuTu Benchmark Android Rating (23rd and 166th place)

Software Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 12 ROM Realme UI 2.0 Realme UI 3.0 OS size 18.5 GB -

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 9280 x 6920 8700 x 5800 Zoom Digital Digital Flash Dual LED LED Stabilization Digital Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 119° 119° Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.73", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.3

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.14 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.5 f/2.4 Focal length 26 mm 27 mm Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size 1/3" 1/3.13" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2 Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Depends on the region Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 - 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes - Speakers test Max. loudness Realme GT 5G 90.1 dB Realme 9 Pro Plus n/a

Other Category Flagship Mid-range Announced March 2021 February 2022 Release date March 2021 February 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the display, performance, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Realme GT 5G. But if the battery life and camera are more of a priority – go for the Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus.