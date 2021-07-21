Home > Smartphone comparison > Realme GT Explorer Master vs Realme 8 Pro – which one to choose?

Oppo Realme GT Explorer Master vs Realme 8 Pro

Оппо Realme GT Explorer Master
VS
Оппо Реалми 8 Про
Oppo Realme GT Explorer Master
Oppo Realme 8 Pro

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.55-inch Oppo Realme GT Explorer Master (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870) that was released on July 21, 2021, against the Oppo Realme 8 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G and came out 4 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme GT Explorer Master
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • 2.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (728K versus 351K)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Delivers 30% higher maximum brightness (819 against 632 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • Stereo speakers
  • Thinner bezels – 6% more screen real estate
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 8 Pro
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Realme GT Explorer Master
vs
Realme 8 Pro

Display

Type Super AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.55 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 402 ppi 409 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 89.3% 83.3%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.9%
PWM - 114 Hz
Response time - 7 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Realme GT Explorer Master +30%
819 nits
Realme 8 Pro
632 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 159.9 mm (6.3 inches) 160.6 mm (6.32 inches)
Width 72.5 mm (2.85 inches) 73.9 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 8 mm (0.31 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 183 gramm (6.46 oz) 176 gramm (6.21 oz)
Waterproof - No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors White, Gray Black, Blue, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Oppo Realme GT Explorer Master and Oppo Realme 8 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
Max. clock 3200 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)
L3 cache 4 MB 1 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650 Adreno 618
GPU clock 587 MHz 750 MHz
FLOPS ~1372 GFLOPS ~435 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2750 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM Realme UI 2.0 Realme UI 2.0
OS size - 13 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 65 W 50 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, SuperVOOC 2.0 (96% in 30 min) Yes (88% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:34 hr 0:39 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Realme GT Explorer Master
16:02 hr
Realme 8 Pro +3%
16:43 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Realme GT Explorer Master
20:59 hr
Realme 8 Pro +4%
21:33 hr
Talk (3G)
Realme GT Explorer Master
27:49 hr
Realme 8 Pro +27%
35:04 hr
Phone Battery Life Ranking (39th and 21st place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 108 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 12032 x 9204
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 480 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 119°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP) 4 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.09", Sony IMX481 (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Monochrome lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Oppo Realme 8 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 6464 x 4864 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.5
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.74" 1/3.0"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 120 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 15
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos - Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced July 2021 March 2021
Release date July 2021 March 2021
Launch price ~ 428 USD ~ 334 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Realme GT Explorer Master is definitely a better buy.

