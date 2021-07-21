Oppo Realme GT Explorer Master vs Realme 8 Pro
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.55-inch Oppo Realme GT Explorer Master (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870) that was released on July 21, 2021, against the Oppo Realme 8 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G and came out 4 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme GT Explorer Master
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- 2.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (728K versus 351K)
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Delivers 30% higher maximum brightness (819 against 632 nits)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
- Optical image stabilization
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
- Stereo speakers
- Thinner bezels – 6% more screen real estate
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 8 Pro
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
- Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|6.55 inches
|6.4 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|402 ppi
|409 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|89.3%
|83.3%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
| - Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|RGB color space
|-
|99.9%
|PWM
|-
|114 Hz
|Response time
|-
|7 ms
|Contrast
|-
|∞ Infinity
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|159.9 mm (6.3 inches)
|160.6 mm (6.32 inches)
|Width
|72.5 mm (2.85 inches)
|73.9 mm (2.91 inches)
|Thickness
|8 mm (0.31 inches)
|8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
|Weight
|183 gramm (6.46 oz)
|176 gramm (6.21 oz)
|Waterproof
|-
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Metal
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Gray
|Black, Blue, Yellow
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
|Max. clock
|3200 MHz
|2300 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|1 MB
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|8 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 650
|Adreno 618
|GPU clock
|587 MHz
|750 MHz
|FLOPS
|~1372 GFLOPS
|~435 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2750 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|4
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|No
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|-
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1026
568
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3052
1681
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
728660
351305
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 11
|ROM
|Realme UI 2.0
|Realme UI 2.0
|OS size
|-
|13 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4500 mAh
|4500 mAh
|Charge power
|65 W
|50 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, SuperVOOC 2.0 (96% in 30 min)
|Yes (88% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|0:34 hr
|0:39 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
16:02 hr
Realme 8 Pro +3%
16:43 hr
Watching videos (Player)
20:59 hr
Realme 8 Pro +4%
21:33 hr
Talk (3G)
27:49 hr
Realme 8 Pro +27%
35:04 hr
Phone Battery Life Ranking (39th and 21st place)
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|108 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8192 x 6144
|12032 x 9204
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (1080p)
|480 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|119°
|Lenses
|3 (50 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP)
|4 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.09", Sony IMX481 (CMOS)
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|Monochrome lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Oppo Realme 8 Pro from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6464 x 4864
|4920 x 3264
|Aperture
|f/2.4
|f/2.5
|Focal length
|26 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.74"
|1/3.0"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 120 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|15
|5G support
|Yes
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Mid-range
|Announced
|July 2021
|March 2021
|Release date
|July 2021
|March 2021
|Launch price
|~ 428 USD
|~ 334 USD
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Realme GT Explorer Master is definitely a better buy.
