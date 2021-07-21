Home > Smartphone comparison > Realme GT Master Edition vs iPhone 11 – which one to choose?

Oppo Realme GT Master Edition vs Apple iPhone 11

Оппо Реалми GT Master Edition
VS
Эпл Айфон 11
Oppo Realme GT Master Edition
Apple iPhone 11

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.43-inch Oppo Realme GT Master Edition (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778 5G) that was released on July 21, 2021, against the Apple iPhone 11, which is powered by Apple A13 Bionic and came out 22 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme GT Master Edition
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Comes with 1190 mAh larger battery capacity: 4300 vs 3110 mAh
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Shows 21% longer battery life (114 vs 94 hours)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Has a 0.33 inch larger screen size
  • The phone is 1-year and 10-months newer
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • 23% higher pixel density (402 vs 326 PPI)
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Thinner bezels – 6.3% more screen real estate
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 11
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Oppo
  • Stereo speakers
  • 67% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1336 and 798 points
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Realme GT Master Edition
vs
iPhone 11

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.43 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 828 x 1792 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 402 ppi 326 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.3% 79%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.8%
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 24.8 ms
Contrast - 999:1
Max. Brightness
Realme GT Master Edition
644 nits
iPhone 11 +1%
650 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 159.2 mm (6.27 inches) 150.9 mm (5.94 inches)
Width 73.5 mm (2.89 inches) 75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8 mm (0.31 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 174 gramm (6.14 oz) 194 gramm (6.84 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Black, Gray White, Black, Green, Red, Purple, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Oppo Realme GT Master Edition and Apple iPhone 11 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 778 5G Apple A13 Bionic
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2650 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)		 - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Thunder
- 2 cores at 2.66 GHz: Lightning
Lithography process 6 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 642L Apple A13 Bionic GPU
GPU clock 490 MHz -
FLOPS - ~736 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 iOS 13 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.4)
ROM Realme UI 2.0 -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4300 mAh 3110 mAh
Charge power 65 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 15 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:31 hr 1:45 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Realme GT Master Edition
14:01 hr
iPhone 11 +9%
15:29 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Realme GT Master Edition +9%
20:08 hr
iPhone 11
18:43 hr
Talk (3G)
Realme GT Master Edition +63%
28:51 hr
iPhone 11
17:45 hr
Smartphones With Long Battery Life (67th and 119th place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 9280 x 6920 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 120°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX682 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight Camera (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone 11 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4032 x 3024
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.2
Focal length - 23 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.74" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 18
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced July 2021 September 2019
Release date July 2021 September 2019
Launch price ~ 325 USD ~ 750 USD
SAR (head) - 0.95 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, software, camera, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Apple iPhone 11. But if the display, battery life, and connectivity are more of a priority – go for the Oppo Realme GT Master Edition.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro or Oppo Realme GT Master Edition
2. Xiaomi Poco F3 GT or Oppo Realme GT Master Edition
3. Oppo Realme GT 5G or Oppo Realme GT Master Edition
4. Oppo Realme X7 Max or Oppo Realme GT Master Edition
5. Samsung Galaxy S10 or Apple iPhone 11
6. Samsung Galaxy A51 or Apple iPhone 11
7. Apple iPhone XR or Apple iPhone 11
8. Huawei P30 or Apple iPhone 11
9. Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max or Apple iPhone 11

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish