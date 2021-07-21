Home > Smartphone comparison > Realme GT Master Edition vs iPhone 13 – which one to choose?

Oppo Realme GT Master Edition vs Apple iPhone 13

Oppo Realme GT Master Edition
VS
Apple iPhone 13
Oppo Realme GT Master Edition
Apple iPhone 13

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.43-inch Oppo Realme GT Master Edition (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778 5G) that was released on July 21, 2021, against the Apple iPhone 13, which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme GT Master Edition
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Comes with 1073 mAh larger battery capacity: 4300 vs 3227 mAh
  • Shows 28% longer battery life (114 vs 89 hours)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Has a 0.33 inch larger screen size
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus NVMe
  • CPU with a higher amount of cores (+2)
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 13
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 40% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (771K versus 548K)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W
  • Delivers 25% higher maximum brightness (806 against 643 nits)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Oppo
  • Stereo speakers
  • 14% higher pixel density (460 vs 402 PPI)
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Realme GT Master Edition
vs
iPhone 13

Display

Type Super AMOLED OLED
Size 6.43 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1170 x 2532 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 402 ppi 460 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Tempered glass Ceramic Shield
Screen-to-body ratio 85.3% 86%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 100% -
PWM 245 Hz -
Response time 7 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Realme GT Master Edition
643 nits
iPhone 13 +25%
806 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 159.2 mm (6.27 inches) 146.7 mm (5.78 inches)
Width 73.5 mm (2.89 inches) 71.5 mm (2.81 inches)
Thickness 8 mm (0.31 inches) 7.65 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 174 gramm (6.14 oz) 174 gramm (6.14 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Black, Gray White, Black, Blue, Red, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Oppo Realme GT Master Edition and Apple iPhone 13 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 778 5G Apple A15 Bionic
Max. clock 2400 MHz 3200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)		 - 4 cores at 1.82 GHz: Blizzard
- 2 cores at 3.223 GHz: Avalanche
Lithography process 6 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 642L Apple GPU
GPU clock 490 MHz 1200 MHz
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Realme GT Master Edition
548985
iPhone 13 +40%
771267
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 iOS 15
ROM Realme UI 2.0 -
OS size 16 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4300 mAh 3227 mAh
Charge power 65 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 15 min) Yes (54% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:31 hr 1:46 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Realme GT Master Edition
14:01 hr
iPhone 13 +15%
16:08 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Realme GT Master Edition +22%
20:08 hr
iPhone 13
16:50 hr
Talk (3G)
Realme GT Master Edition +48%
28:51 hr
iPhone 13
19:21 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 9280 x 6920 4032 x 3024
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 120°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX682 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.7 micron
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Sony IMX372 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4032 x 3024
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.2
Focal length - 23 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.74" 1/3.6"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C -
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced July 2021 September 2021
Release date July 2021 September 2021
Launch price ~ 325 USD ~ 1000 USD
SAR (head) - 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.98 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 13 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

