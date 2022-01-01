Home > Smartphone comparison > Realme GT Master Edition vs iPhone SE (2022) – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.43-inch Oppo Realme GT Master Edition (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778 5G) that was released on July 21, 2021, against the Apple iPhone SE (2022), which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 7 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme GT Master Edition
  • Comes with 2282 mAh larger battery capacity: 4300 vs 2018 mAh
  • Has a 1.73 inches larger screen size
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Thinner bezels – 19.9% more screen real estate
  • Shows 23% longer battery life (31:41 vs 25:41 hours)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • 23% higher pixel density (402 vs 326 PPI)
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone SE (2022)
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • 38% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (729K versus 528K)
  • Supports wireless charging up to
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Oppo
  • Stereo speakers
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Realme GT Master Edition
vs
iPhone SE (2022)

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.43 inches 4.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 750 x 1334 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 16:9
PPI 402 ppi 326 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.3% 65.4%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 100% 99.9%
PWM 245 Hz -
Response time 7 ms 38 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 1655:1
Max. Brightness
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 159.2 mm (6.27 inches) 138.4 mm (5.45 inches)
Width 73.5 mm (2.89 inches) 67.3 mm (2.65 inches)
Thickness 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) 7.3 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 174 gramm (6.14 oz) 144 gramm (5.08 oz)
Waterproof No IP67
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Black, Gray White, Black, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Oppo Realme GT Master Edition and Apple iPhone SE (2022) in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 778 5G Apple A15 Bionic
Max. clock 2400 MHz 3223 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)		 - 4 cores at 1.82 GHz: Blizzard
- 2 cores at 3.223 GHz: Avalanche
Lithography process 6 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 642L Apple GPU
GPU clock 490 MHz 1200 MHz
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 NVMe
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
CPU 163415 197658
GPU 155279 298378
Memory 84153 105062
UX 129383 128775
Total score 528894 729009
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 98% -
Graphics test 14 FPS -
Graphics score 2494 -
PCMark 3.0 score 14160 -
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) iOS 15.3 (Can be upgraded to iOS 15.4)
ROM Realme UI 2.0 -
OS size 16 GB 12 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4300 mAh 2018 mAh
Charge power 65 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 15 min) Yes (61% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:31 hr 1:18 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 10:05 hr 09:55 hr
Watching video 16:28 hr 08:38 hr
Gaming 05:11 hr 03:26 hr
Standby 99 hr 93 hr
General battery life

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 9280 x 6920 4032 x 3024
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 119° -
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 1 (12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 7 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 3088 x 2320
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.2
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS -
Sensor size 1/2.74" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C -
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 -
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced July 2021 March 2022
Release date July 2021 March 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, software, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Apple iPhone SE (2022). But if the display, battery life, and connectivity are more of a priority – go for the Oppo Realme GT Master Edition.

