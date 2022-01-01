Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.43-inch Oppo Realme GT Master Edition (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778 5G) that was released on July 21, 2021, against the Apple iPhone SE (2022), which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 7 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.