Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.43-inch Oppo Realme GT Master Edition (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778 5G) that was released on July 21, 2021, against the Huawei Nova 9, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.