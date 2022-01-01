Oppo Realme GT Master Edition vs Infinix Hot 11S VS Oppo Realme GT Master Edition Infinix Hot 11S Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.43-inch Oppo Realme GT Master Edition (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778 5G) that was released on July 21, 2021, against the Infinix Hot 11S, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G88 and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme GT Master Edition 2.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (530K versus 255K)

Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Delivers 28% higher maximum brightness (634 against 497 nits)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 778 5G

Ability to record video in 4K resolution

Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD) Reasons to consider the Infinix Hot 11S Comes with 700 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4300 mAh

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB

Has a 0.35 inch larger screen size

Stereo speakers

The front-facing camera can record video at 1440p

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Oppo Realme GT Master Edition Price Infinix Hot 11S Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD Size 6.43 inches 6.78 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2480 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 402 ppi 399 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10 No Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 85.3% 83.5% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - Display tests RGB color space 100% - PWM 245 Hz - Response time 7 ms - Contrast ∞ Infinity - Max. Brightness Realme GT Master Edition +28% 634 nits Hot 11S 497 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 159.2 mm (6.27 inches) 168.9 mm (6.65 inches) Width 73.5 mm (2.89 inches) 77 mm (3.03 inches) Thickness 8 mm (0.31 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 174 gramm (6.14 oz) 205 gramm (7.23 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors White, Black, Gray Black, Green, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio Realme GT Master Edition +2% 85.3% Hot 11S 83.5%

Performance Tests of Oppo Realme GT Master Edition and Infinix Hot 11S in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 778 5G MediaTek Helio G88 Max. clock 2400 MHz 2000 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)

- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78) - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75 Lithography process 6 nanometers 12 nanometers Graphics Adreno 642L Mali-G52 MC2 GPU clock 490 MHz 1000 MHz FLOPS - ~62 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 6, 8 GB 4, 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 128 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 eMMC 5.1 Memory card No MicroSD Memory card max. size - Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Realme GT Master Edition +113% 789 Hot 11S 370 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Realme GT Master Edition +108% 2806 Hot 11S 1346 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Realme GT Master Edition +108% 530833 Hot 11S 255236 CPU 163415 68224 GPU 155279 61875 Memory 84153 45948 UX 129383 81698 Total score 530833 255236 3DMark Wild Life Performance Realme GT Master Edition 2494 Hot 11S n/a Stability 98% - Graphics test 14 FPS - Graphics score 2494 - PCMark 3.0 score 14160 - AnTuTu 9 Ranking Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 11 ROM Realme UI 2.0 XOS 7.6 OS size 16 GB -

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 9280 x 6920 4864 x 2736 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED Quad LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS No 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS Angle of widest lens 119° - Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 0 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 25 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.6

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.14 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Monochrome lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)

- Depth lens - - Pixel size: 1.12 micron

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.5 f/2.0 Pixel size 0.8 microns - Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/2.74" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1440p at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC NFC * Yes Depends on the region Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 4 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers Mono Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio No Yes Dolby Atmos Yes No Speakers test Max. loudness Realme GT Master Edition 84.9 dB Hot 11S n/a

Other Category Mid-range Budget Announced July 2021 September 2021 Release date July 2021 September 2021 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Realme GT Master Edition is definitely a better buy.