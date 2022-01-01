Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.43-inch Oppo Realme GT Master Edition (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778 5G) that was released on July 21, 2021, against the OnePlus Nord 2T, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1300 and came out 10 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.