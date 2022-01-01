Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.43-inch Oppo Realme GT Master Edition (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778 5G) that was released on July 21, 2021, against the Oneplus Nord N20 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 and came out 9 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.