Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.43-inch Oppo Realme GT Master Edition (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778 5G) that was released on July 21, 2021, against the Oppo A91, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P70 and came out 19 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.