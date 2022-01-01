Home > Smartphone comparison > Realme GT Master Edition vs Realme 10 – which one to choose?

Oppo Realme GT Master Edition vs Realme 10

Оппо Реалми GT Master Edition
VS
Оппо Реалми 10
Oppo Realme GT Master Edition
Oppo Realme 10

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.43-inch Oppo Realme GT Master Edition (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778 5G) that was released on July 21, 2021, against the Oppo Realme 10, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G99 and came out 15 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme GT Master Edition
  • 40% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (556K versus 396K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • 40% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 800 and 573 points
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 10
  • Shows 26% longer battery life (38:25 vs 30:35 hours)
  • Comes with 700 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4300 mAh
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • The phone is 1-year and 3-months newer

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Realme GT Master Edition
vs
Realme 10

Display

Type Super AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.43 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 402 ppi 411 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
Max rated brightness 630 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1000 nits -
HDR support Yes, HDR10 -
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 85.3% 84.4%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 100% -
PWM 245 Hz -
Response time 7 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Realme GT Master Edition +4%
635 nits
Realme 10
611 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 159.2 mm (6.27 inches) 159.9 mm (6.3 inches)
Width 73.5 mm (2.89 inches) 73.3 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 174 gramm (6.14 oz) 178 gramm (6.28 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Gray White, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Oppo Realme GT Master Edition and Oppo Realme 10 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 778 5G MediaTek Helio G99
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 642L Mali-G57 MC2
GPU clock 490 MHz -
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 4, 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Realme GT Master Edition +40%
556007
Realme 10
396600
CPU 161810 107702
GPU 158929 92725
Memory 97977 91328
UX 133155 104674
Total score 556007 396600
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 98% -
Graphics test 14 FPS -
Graphics score 2494 -
PCMark 3.0 score 12639 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 12
ROM Realme UI 2.0 Realme UI 3.0
OS size 16 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4300 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 65 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 15 min) Yes (48% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:31 hr 1:16 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 09:22 hr 14:38 hr
Watching video 16:28 hr 15:55 hr
Gaming 03:56 hr 06:03 hr
Standby 99 hr 121 hr
General battery life
Realme GT Master Edition
30:35 hr
Realme 10 +26%
38:25 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 9280 x 6920 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Angle of widest lens 119° -
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 2 (50 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)
-
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.5
Focal length - 27 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS -
Sensor size 1/2.74" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.3
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 -
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No -
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced July 2021 November 2022
Release date July 2021 November 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, connectivity, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Realme GT Master Edition. But if the battery life and design are more of a priority – go for the Oppo Realme 10.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
6 (85.7%)
1 (14.3%)
Total votes: 7

