Oppo Realme GT Master Edition vs Realme 10
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.43-inch Oppo Realme GT Master Edition (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778 5G) that was released on July 21, 2021, against the Oppo Realme 10, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G99 and came out 15 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme GT Master Edition
- 40% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (556K versus 396K)
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- 40% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 800 and 573 points
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 10
- Shows 26% longer battery life (38:25 vs 30:35 hours)
- Comes with 700 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4300 mAh
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
- The phone is 1-year and 3-months newer
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|6.43 inches
|6.4 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|402 ppi
|411 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|90 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|630 nits
|500 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|1000 nits
|-
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|-
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|85.3%
|84.4%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|100%
|-
|PWM
|245 Hz
|-
|Response time
|7 ms
|-
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|-
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]
Design and build
|Height
|159.2 mm (6.27 inches)
|159.9 mm (6.3 inches)
|Width
|73.5 mm (2.89 inches)
|73.3 mm (2.89 inches)
|Thickness
|8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
|8 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|174 gramm (6.14 oz)
|178 gramm (6.28 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Black, Gray
|White, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 778 5G
|MediaTek Helio G99
|Max. clock
|2400 MHz
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
|Lithography process
|6 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 642L
|Mali-G57 MC2
|GPU clock
|490 MHz
|-
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|4, 6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|64, 128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|UFS 2.2
|Memory card
|No
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|-
|Up to 1024 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
800
573
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2823
1763
|CPU
|161810
|107702
|GPU
|158929
|92725
|Memory
|97977
|91328
|UX
|133155
|104674
|Total score
|556007
|396600
|Stability
|98%
|-
|Graphics test
|14 FPS
|-
|Graphics score
|2494
|-
|PCMark 3.0 score
|12639
|-
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
|Android 12
|ROM
|Realme UI 2.0
|Realme UI 3.0
|OS size
|16 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|4300 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|65 W
|33 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 15 min)
|Yes (48% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|0:31 hr
|1:16 hr
|Web browsing
|09:22 hr
|14:38 hr
|Watching video
|16:28 hr
|15:55 hr
|Gaming
|03:56 hr
|06:03 hr
|Standby
|99 hr
|121 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9280 x 6920
|8192 x 6144
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Angle of widest lens
|119°
|-
|Lenses
|3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|2 (50 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
|-
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)
|-
|Depth lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6528 x 4896
|4920 x 3264
|Aperture
|f/2.5
|f/2.5
|Focal length
|-
|27 mm
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|-
|Sensor size
|1/2.74"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5.3
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|-
|5G support
|Yes
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|-
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|July 2021
|November 2022
|Release date
|July 2021
|November 2022
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the performance, connectivity, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Realme GT Master Edition. But if the battery life and design are more of a priority – go for the Oppo Realme 10.
