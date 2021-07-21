Oppo Realme GT Master Edition vs GT Explorer Master
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.43-inch Oppo Realme GT Master Edition (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778 5G) that was released on July 21, 2021, against the Oppo Realme GT Explorer Master, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 870. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme GT Master Edition
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme GT Explorer Master
- Delivers 29% higher maximum brightness (819 against 637 nits)
- Optical image stabilization
- 34% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (728K versus 543K)
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
- Stereo speakers
- 28% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1026 and 802 points
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|6.43 inches
|6.55 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|402 ppi
|402 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|120 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|85.3%
|89.3%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|100%
|-
|PWM
|245 Hz
|-
|Response time
|7 ms
|-
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|-
Design and build
|Height
|159.2 mm (6.27 inches)
|159.9 mm (6.3 inches)
|Width
|73.5 mm (2.89 inches)
|72.5 mm (2.85 inches)
|Thickness
|8 mm (0.31 inches)
|8 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|174 gramm (6.14 oz)
|183 gramm (6.46 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|-
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Gray
|White, Gray
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 778 5G
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
|Max. clock
|2400 MHz
|3200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
|L3 cache
|-
|4 MB
|Lithography process
|6 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 642L
|Adreno 650
|GPU clock
|490 MHz
|587 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|~1372 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|8, 12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|2750 MHz
|Channels
|2
|4
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1026
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3052
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
543766
728660
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 11
|ROM
|Realme UI 2.0
|Realme UI 2.0
|OS size
|16 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|4300 mAh
|4500 mAh
|Charge power
|65 W
|65 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 15 min)
|Yes, SuperVOOC 2.0 (96% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|0:31 hr
|0:34 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
14:01 hr
16:02 hr
Watching videos (Player)
20:08 hr
20:59 hr
Talk (3G)
28:51 hr
27:49 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9280 x 6920
|8192 x 6144
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|-
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|119°
|123°
|Lenses
|3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (50 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX682 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.09", Sony IMX481 (CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6528 x 4896
|6464 x 4864
|Aperture
|f/2.5
|f/2.4
|Focal length
|-
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|0.8 microns
|Sensor type
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.74"
|1/2.74"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|20
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|-
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Flagship
|Announced
|July 2021
|July 2021
|Release date
|July 2021
|July 2021
|Launch price
|~ 325 USD
|~ 428 USD
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Oppo Realme GT Explorer Master. It has a better performance, camera, design, and sound.
