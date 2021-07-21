Home > Smartphone comparison > Realme GT Master Edition vs Realme GT Explorer Master – which one to choose?

Oppo Realme GT Master Edition vs GT Explorer Master

Оппо Реалми GT Master Edition
VS
Оппо Realme GT Explorer Master
Oppo Realme GT Master Edition
Oppo Realme GT Explorer Master

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.43-inch Oppo Realme GT Master Edition (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778 5G) that was released on July 21, 2021, against the Oppo Realme GT Explorer Master, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 870. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme GT Master Edition
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme GT Explorer Master
  • Delivers 29% higher maximum brightness (819 against 637 nits)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • 34% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (728K versus 543K)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • Stereo speakers
  • 28% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1026 and 802 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Realme GT Master Edition
vs
Realme GT Explorer Master

Display

Type Super AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.43 inches 6.55 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 402 ppi 402 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 85.3% 89.3%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 100% -
PWM 245 Hz -
Response time 7 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 159.2 mm (6.27 inches) 159.9 mm (6.3 inches)
Width 73.5 mm (2.89 inches) 72.5 mm (2.85 inches)
Thickness 8 mm (0.31 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 174 gramm (6.14 oz) 183 gramm (6.46 oz)
Waterproof No -
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Black, Gray White, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Oppo Realme GT Master Edition and Oppo Realme GT Explorer Master in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 778 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
Max. clock 2400 MHz 3200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 6 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 642L Adreno 650
GPU clock 490 MHz 587 MHz
FLOPS - ~1372 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2750 MHz
Channels 2 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
AnTuTu 9 Ranking List (115th and 40th place)
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM Realme UI 2.0 Realme UI 2.0
OS size 16 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4300 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 65 W 65 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 15 min) Yes, SuperVOOC 2.0 (96% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:31 hr 0:34 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Watching videos (Player)
Talk (3G)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 9280 x 6920 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 123°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX682 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.09", Sony IMX481 (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 6464 x 4864
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.4
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.74" 1/2.74"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced July 2021 July 2021
Release date July 2021 July 2021
Launch price ~ 325 USD ~ 428 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Oppo Realme GT Explorer Master. It has a better performance, camera, design, and sound.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

