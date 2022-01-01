Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.43-inch Oppo Realme GT Neo 2T (with MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G) that was released on October 19, 2021, against the OnePlus 10R, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Max and came out 7 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.