Oppo Realme GT Neo 2T vs OnePlus Nord 2 5G VS Oppo Realme GT Neo 2T OnePlus Nord 2 5G Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.43-inch Oppo Realme GT Neo 2T (with MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G) that was released on October 19, 2021, against the OnePlus Nord 2 5G, which is powered by the same chip and came out 3 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme GT Neo 2T Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

10% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (724K versus 659K)

Slow-motion recording at 480FPS

Reverse charging feature

24% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 998 and 808 points

Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord 2 5G Delivers 53% higher maximum brightness (627 against 409 nits)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Optical image stabilization

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.43 inches 6.43 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 409 ppi 410 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 85.9% 85.8% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space - 128.2% PWM - 119 Hz Response time - 8 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness Realme GT Neo 2T 409 nits Nord 2 5G +53% 627 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 158.5 mm (6.24 inches) 158.9 mm (6.26 inches) Width 73.3 mm (2.89 inches) 73.2 mm (2.88 inches) Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 186 gramm (6.56 oz) 189 gramm (6.67 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Glass Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors White, Black Gray, Blue, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Realme GT Neo 2T 85.9% Nord 2 5G 85.8%

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 11 ROM Realme UI 2.0 OxygenOS 11.3 OS size - 14 GB

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 9280 x 6920 8700 x 5800 Zoom Digital Digital Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Digital Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 480 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° 119° Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.3

- Focal length: 16 mm

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.3

Monochrome lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples - Photo samples of OnePlus Nord 2 5G from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 6528 x 4896 Aperture f/2.5 f/2.5 Focal length 26 mm - Pixel size 1 microns 0.8 microns Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.13" 1/2.8" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Realme GT Neo 2T n/a Nord 2 5G 125 Video quality Realme GT Neo 2T n/a Nord 2 5G 105 Generic camera score Realme GT Neo 2T n/a Nord 2 5G 116

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC, SBAS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 18 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Realme GT Neo 2T n/a Nord 2 5G 81.6 dB

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced October 2021 July 2021 Release date November 2021 July 2021 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion If the performance is more important to you, then choose the Oppo Realme GT Neo 2T. But if the software and design are more of a priority – go for the OnePlus Nord 2 5G.