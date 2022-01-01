Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.43-inch Oppo Realme GT Neo 2T (with MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G) that was released on October 19, 2021, against the OnePlus Nord 2T, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1300 and came out 7 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.