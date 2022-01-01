Oppo Realme GT Neo 2T vs GT Master Edition VS Oppo Realme GT Neo 2T Oppo Realme GT Master Edition Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.43-inch Oppo Realme GT Neo 2T (with MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G) that was released on October 19, 2021, against the Oppo Realme GT Master Edition, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778 5G and came out 3 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme GT Neo 2T 36% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (724K versus 530K)

Stereo speakers

Reverse charging feature

26% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 998 and 789 points Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme GT Master Edition Delivers 55% higher maximum brightness (634 against 409 nits)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Oppo Realme GT Neo 2T Price Oppo Realme GT Master Edition Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED Super AMOLED Size 6.43 inches 6.43 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 409 ppi 402 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 85.9% 85.3% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Display tests RGB color space - 100% PWM - 245 Hz Response time - 7 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness Realme GT Neo 2T 409 nits Realme GT Master Edition +55% 634 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 158.5 mm (6.24 inches) 159.2 mm (6.27 inches) Width 73.3 mm (2.89 inches) 73.5 mm (2.89 inches) Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 186 gramm (6.56 oz) 174 gramm (6.14 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors White, Black White, Black, Gray Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Realme GT Neo 2T +1% 85.9% Realme GT Master Edition 85.3%

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 11 ROM Realme UI 2.0 Realme UI 2.0 OS size - 16 GB

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 64 megapixels Image resolution 9280 x 6920 9280 x 6920 Zoom Digital Digital Flash Dual LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 480 FPS (1080p) - Angle of widest lens 120° 119° Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 25 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.3

- Focal length: 16 mm

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.14 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 6528 x 4896 Aperture f/2.5 f/2.5 Focal length 26 mm - Pixel size 1 microns 0.8 microns Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.13" 1/2.74" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Realme GT Neo 2T n/a Realme GT Master Edition 84.9 dB

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced October 2021 July 2021 Release date November 2021 July 2021 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Oppo Realme GT Neo 2T. It has a better performance and sound.