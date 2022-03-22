Home > Smartphone comparison > Realme GT Neo 3 vs ROG Phone 3 – which one to choose?

Oppo Realme GT Neo 3 vs Asus ROG Phone 3

Оппо Реалми GT Нео 3
VS
Асус Рог Фон 3
Oppo Realme GT Neo 3
Asus ROG Phone 3

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch Oppo Realme GT Neo 3 (with MediaTek Dimensity 8100) that was released on March 22, 2022, against the Asus ROG Phone 3, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus and came out 20 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme GT Neo 3
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • 28% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (909K versus 710K)
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • Thinner bezels – 7.6% more screen real estate
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 8100
  • Weighs 52 grams less
Reasons to consider the Asus ROG Phone 3
  • Comes with 1500 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 4500 mAh
  • Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
  • Reverse charging feature

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Realme GT Neo 3
vs
ROG Phone 3

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.7 inches 6.59 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2412 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 394 ppi 391 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 144 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen-to-body ratio 87.5% 79.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.9%
PWM - 255 Hz
Response time - 3 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 163.3 mm (6.43 inches) 171 mm (6.73 inches)
Width 75.6 mm (2.98 inches) 78 mm (3.07 inches)
Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 9.85 mm (0.39 inches)
Weight 188 gramm (6.63 oz) 240 gramm (8.47 oz)
Waterproof - No
Rear material - Glass
Frame material - Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Blue Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Realme GT Neo 3 +10%
87.5%
ROG Phone 3
79.9%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Realme GT Neo 3 and Asus ROG Phone 3 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus
Max. clock 2850 MHz 3100 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 3.1 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 5 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G610 MC6 Adreno 650
GPU clock - 645 MHz
FLOPS - ~1365 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8, 12 GB 12, 16 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock - 3200 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme GT Neo 3 +16%
3923
ROG Phone 3
3381
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Realme GT Neo 3 +28%
909690
ROG Phone 3
710506
CPU 292507 194861
GPU 340753 238559
Memory 99789 119661
UX 168359 155514
Total score 909690 710506
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 99%
Graphics test - 24 FPS
Graphics score - 4149
PCMark 3.0 score - 14389
AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Rating (12th and 66th place)
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
ROM Realme UI 3.0 ROG UI
OS size - 20 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 6000 mAh
Charge power 80 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes (100% in 32 min) Yes, Quick Charge 4.0 (75% in 60 min)
Full charging time - 1:45 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Watching videos (Player)
Talk (3G)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 9000 x 7000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No Up to 30FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 125°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX686 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 15 mm
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 11 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Omnivision OV13855
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV8856
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 6000 x 4000
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm 27 mm
Pixel size - 0.9 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS -
Sensor size 1/3.09" 1/2.83"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.1
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 22
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos - Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced March 2022 July 2020
Release date March 2022 October 2020
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, camera, and design are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Realme GT Neo 3. But if the battery life and sound are more of a priority – go for the Asus ROG Phone 3.

