Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.7-inch Oppo Realme GT Neo 3 (with MediaTek Dimensity 8100) that was released on March 22, 2022, against the Huawei Honor 60, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G and came out 3 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme GT Neo 3
  • 57% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (805K versus 514K)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • 29% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 978 and 758 points
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 60
  • Reverse charging feature

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Realme GT Neo 3
vs
Honor 60

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.7 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2412 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 394 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 87.5% 90.8%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
Realme GT Neo 3
798 nits
Honor 60
n/a

Design and build

Height 163.3 mm (6.43 inches) 161.4 mm (6.35 inches)
Width 75.6 mm (2.98 inches) 73.3 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 188 gramm (6.63 oz) 179 gramm (6.31 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass -
Frame material Plastic -
Colors Black, Silver, Blue Black, Blue, Green, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Realme GT Neo 3
87.5%
Honor 60 +4%
90.8%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Realme GT Neo 3 and Huawei Honor 60 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
Max. clock 2850 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
Lithography process 5 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G610 MC6 Adreno 642L
GPU clock - 490 MHz
Memory
RAM size 6, 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 -
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Realme GT Neo 3 +29%
978
Honor 60
758
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme GT Neo 3 +47%
4097
Honor 60
2788
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Realme GT Neo 3 +57%
805773
Honor 60
514339
CPU 203855 -
GPU 312836 -
Memory 130171 -
UX 158116 -
Total score 805773 514339
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Realme GT Neo 3 +117%
5397
Honor 60
2491
Stability 98% 98%
Graphics test 32 FPS 14 FPS
Graphics score 5397 2491
PCMark 3.0 score 14580 12104
AnTuTu 9 Android Rating (47th and 197th place)
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 11
ROM Realme UI 3.0 -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4800 mAh
Charge power 80 W 66 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes (50% in 12 min) Yes (50% in 15 min)
Full charging time 0:33 hr -
Battery life tests
Web browsing 11:13 hr -
Watching video 15:03 hr -
Gaming 05:32 hr -
Standby 94 hr -
General battery life
Realme GT Neo 3
31:34 hr
Honor 60
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 108 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 12032 x 9204
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 112°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 15 mm
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.4
Focal length 26 mm -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.09" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo -
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No -
Dolby Atmos Yes -

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced March 2022 December 2021
Release date March 2022 December 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Realme GT Neo 3 is definitely a better buy.

