Oppo Realme GT Neo 3 vs Motorola Edge 20

Оппо Реалми GT Нео 3
VS
Моторола Эдж 20
Oppo Realme GT Neo 3
Motorola Edge 20

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch Oppo Realme GT Neo 3 (with MediaTek Dimensity 8100) that was released on March 22, 2022, against the Motorola Edge 20, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G and came out 7 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme GT Neo 3
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
  • 55% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (817K versus 528K)
  • Delivers 55% higher maximum brightness (1007 against 650 nits)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
  • Stereo speakers
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
Reasons to consider the Motorola Edge 20
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
  • Weighs 25 grams less
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Realme GT Neo 3
vs
Edge 20

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.7 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2412 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 394 ppi 385 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 144 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 87.5% 89%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space - 153.1%
PWM - 252 Hz
Response time - 7.5 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Realme GT Neo 3 +55%
1007 nits
Edge 20
650 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 163.3 mm (6.43 inches) 163 mm (6.42 inches)
Width 75.6 mm (2.98 inches) 76 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 7 mm (0.28 inches)
Weight 188 gramm (6.63 oz) 163 gramm (5.75 oz)
Waterproof - IP52
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Blue White, Gray, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Realme GT Neo 3
87.5%
Edge 20 +2%
89%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Realme GT Neo 3 and Motorola Edge 20 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
Max. clock 2850 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
Lithography process 5 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G610 MC6 Adreno 642L
GPU clock - 490 MHz
Memory
RAM size 6, 8, 12 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.2
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Realme GT Neo 3 +27%
976
Edge 20
766
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme GT Neo 3 +54%
3947
Edge 20
2556
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Realme GT Neo 3 +55%
817455
Edge 20
528971
CPU 201062 159535
GPU 312754 160829
Memory 144057 79023
UX 156950 127877
Total score 817455 528971
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 99%
Graphics test - 14 FPS
Graphics score - 2475
PCMark 3.0 score - 13635
AnTuTu Benchmark Rating (37th and 173rd place)
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 11
ROM Realme UI 3.0 -
OS size - 20 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 80 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 12 min) Yes (68% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:33 hr 1:01 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 08:28 hr
Watching video - 14:35 hr
Gaming - 03:46 hr
Standby - 89 hr
General battery life
Realme GT Neo 3
n/a
Edge 20
27:29 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 108 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 12032 x 9204
Zoom Digital Optical, 3x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 119°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 79 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 15 mm
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.3
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size - 0.7 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.09" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC, SBAS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 20 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Realme GT Neo 3
n/a
Edge 20
84.5 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced March 2022 July 2021
Release date March 2022 August 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Realme GT Neo 3 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

