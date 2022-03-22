Home > Smartphone comparison > Realme GT Neo 3 vs 10T 5G – which one to choose?

Oppo Realme GT Neo 3 vs OnePlus 10T 5G

Oppo Realme GT Neo 3
OnePlus 10T 5G

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch Oppo Realme GT Neo 3 (with MediaTek Dimensity 8100) that was released on March 22, 2022, against the OnePlus 10T 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and came out 4 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme GT Neo 3
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Weighs 15.5 grams less
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 10T 5G
  • Water-resistant body (IP54 classification)
  • 24% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1012K versus 813K)
  • 37% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1331 and 972 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Realme GT Neo 3
10T 5G

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.7 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2412 pixels 1080 x 2412 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20.1:9
PPI 394 ppi 394 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 600 nits 600 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1000 nits 950 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 87.5% 87.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 100% 99.6%
PWM 359 Hz 360 Hz
Response time 11 ms 1 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Realme GT Neo 3
802 nits
10T 5G +3%
823 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 163.3 mm (6.43 inches) 163 mm (6.42 inches)
Width 75.6 mm (2.98 inches) 75.4 mm (2.97 inches)
Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 8.75 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 188 gramm (6.63 oz) 203.5 gramm (7.18 oz)
Waterproof No IP54
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Silver, Blue Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Realme GT Neo 3
87.5%
10T 5G
87.9%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Realme GT Neo 3 and OnePlus 10T 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
Max. clock 2850 MHz 3190 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2
L3 cache 4 MB 6 MB
Lithography process 5 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G610 MC6 Adreno 730
GPU clock 912 MHz 900 MHz
Memory
RAM size 6, 8, 12 GB 8, 16 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock - 3200 MHz
Channels 2 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Realme GT Neo 3
972
10T 5G +37%
1331
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme GT Neo 3 +4%
4081
10T 5G
3932
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Realme GT Neo 3
813980
10T 5G +24%
1012048
CPU 204162 247669
GPU 315693 439011
Memory 131547 146080
UX 158610 170563
Total score 813980 1012048
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Realme GT Neo 3
5337
10T 5G +94%
10355
Stability 95% 92%
Graphics test 31 FPS 61 FPS
Graphics score 5337 10355
PCMark 3.0 score 14546 -
AnTuTu 9 Android Ranking List (77th and 31st place)
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
ROM Realme UI 3.0 OxygenOS 13

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4800 mAh
Charge power 80 W 150 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 12 min) Yes (68% in 13 min)
Full charging time 0:33 hr 0:19 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 11:51 hr 11:17 hr
Watching video 15:32 hr 16:57 hr
Gaming 05:17 hr 05:37 hr
Standby 111 hr 97 hr
General battery life
Realme GT Neo 3 +3%
34:11 hr
10T 5G
33:09 hr
Smartphones With Long Battery Life (114th and 134th place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 -
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 119°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 15 mm
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.4
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size - 1 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.09" 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Realme GT Neo 3
82.5 dB
10T 5G +2%
84 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced March 2022 August 2022
Release date March 2022 August 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the OnePlus 10T 5G. It has a better performance, software, and design.

User opinions

