Oppo Realme GT Neo 3 vs OnePlus 10T 5G
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch Oppo Realme GT Neo 3 (with MediaTek Dimensity 8100) that was released on March 22, 2022, against the OnePlus 10T 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and came out 4 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme GT Neo 3
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
- Weighs 15.5 grams less
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 10T 5G
- Water-resistant body (IP54 classification)
- 24% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1012K versus 813K)
- 37% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1331 and 972 points
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
90
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
95
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
80
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
71
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
87
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
84
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.7 inches
|6.7 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2412 pixels
|1080 x 2412 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20.1:9
|PPI
|394 ppi
|394 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|120 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|600 nits
|600 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|1000 nits
|950 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|87.5%
|87.9%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|100%
|99.6%
|PWM
|359 Hz
|360 Hz
|Response time
|11 ms
|1 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|163.3 mm (6.43 inches)
|163 mm (6.42 inches)
|Width
|75.6 mm (2.98 inches)
|75.4 mm (2.97 inches)
|Thickness
|8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
|8.75 mm (0.34 inches)
|Weight
|188 gramm (6.63 oz)
|203.5 gramm (7.18 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|IP54
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Blue
|Black, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 8100
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
|Max. clock
|2850 MHz
|3190 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-A78
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|6 MB
|Lithography process
|5 nanometers
|4 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G610 MC6
|Adreno 730
|GPU clock
|912 MHz
|900 MHz
|RAM size
|6, 8, 12 GB
|8, 16 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|-
|3200 MHz
|Channels
|2
|4
|Storage size
|128, 256, 512 GB
|128, 256, 512 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
972
10T 5G +37%
1331
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme GT Neo 3 +4%
4081
3932
|CPU
|204162
|247669
|GPU
|315693
|439011
|Memory
|131547
|146080
|UX
|158610
|170563
|Total score
|813980
|1012048
|Stability
|95%
|92%
|Graphics test
|31 FPS
|61 FPS
|Graphics score
|5337
|10355
|PCMark 3.0 score
|14546
|-
AnTuTu 9 Android Ranking List (77th and 31st place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
|Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
|ROM
|Realme UI 3.0
|OxygenOS 13
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|4800 mAh
|Charge power
|80 W
|150 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 12 min)
|Yes (68% in 13 min)
|Full charging time
|0:33 hr
|0:19 hr
|Web browsing
|11:51 hr
|11:17 hr
|Watching video
|15:32 hr
|16:57 hr
|Gaming
|05:17 hr
|05:37 hr
|Standby
|111 hr
|97 hr
Smartphones With Long Battery Life (114th and 134th place)
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8700 x 5800
|-
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|480 FPS (720p)
|480 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|119°
|Lenses
|3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 15 mm
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4920 x 3264
|4920 x 3264
|Aperture
|f/2.5
|f/2.4
|Focal length
|26 mm
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|-
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|ISOCELL CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.09"
|1/3.1"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.3
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|20
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|March 2022
|August 2022
|Release date
|March 2022
|August 2022
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the OnePlus 10T 5G. It has a better performance, software, and design.
