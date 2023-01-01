Oppo Realme GT Neo 3 vs OnePlus 11R VS Oppo Realme GT Neo 3 OnePlus 11R Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch Oppo Realme GT Neo 3 (with MediaTek Dimensity 8100) that was released on March 22, 2022, against the OnePlus 11R, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and came out 11 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme GT Neo 3 Weighs 16 grams less Reasons to consider the OnePlus 11R 28% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1043K versus 812K)

28% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1043K versus 812K) 14% higher pixel density (451 vs 394 PPI)

14% higher pixel density (451 vs 394 PPI) 37% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1330 and 973 points

37% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1330 and 973 points Has a built-in infrared port

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Oppo Realme GT Neo 3 Price OnePlus 11R Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED Super AMOLED Size 6.7 inches 6.74 inches Resolution 1080 x 2412 pixels 1240 x 2772 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20.1:9 PPI 394 ppi 451 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Max rated brightness 600 nits 500 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1000 nits 1450 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass Screen-to-body ratio 87.5% 90% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Display tests RGB color space 100% - PWM 359 Hz - Response time 11 ms - Contrast ∞ Infinity - Peak brightness test (auto) Realme GT Neo 3 801 nits OnePlus 11R n/a Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 163.3 mm (6.43 inches) 163.34 mm (6.43 inches) Width 75.6 mm (2.98 inches) 74.43 mm (2.93 inches) Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) Weight 188 g (6.63 oz) 204 g (7.2 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Plastic Metal Colors Black, Silver, Blue Black, Silver Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Realme GT Neo 3 87.5% OnePlus 11R +3% 90%

Memory RAM RAM size 6, 8, 12 GB 8, 16 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5X Channels 4 4 Storage Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1 Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 13 ROM Realme UI 3.0 OxygenOS 13

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 80 W 100 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (50% in 12 min) Yes Full charging time 0:33 hr - Battery life tests Web browsing 11:51 hr - Watching video 15:32 hr - Gaming 05:17 hr - Standby 111 hr - General battery life Realme GT Neo 3 34:11 hr OnePlus 11R n/a Phones With Long Battery Life

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8192 x 6144 8192 x 6144 Zoom Digital Digital Flash Dual LED LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° 120° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX890 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.3

- Focal length: 15 mm

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0", Omnivision OV08D10 (CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5.0", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4608 x 3456 Aperture f/2.5 f/2.4 Focal length 26 mm 24 mm Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS ISOCELL CMOS Sensor size 1/3.09" 1/3.09" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.3 5.3 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No - Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 18 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes - Speakers test Max. loudness Realme GT Neo 3 82.5 dB OnePlus 11R n/a

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced March 2022 February 2023 Release date March 2022 February 2023 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the OnePlus 11R. It has a better display, performance, and software.