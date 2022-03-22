Home > Smartphone comparison > Realme GT Neo 3 vs OnePlus 9R – which one to choose?

Oppo Realme GT Neo 3 vs OnePlus 9R

Оппо Реалми GT Нео 3
VS
Ванплас 9R
Oppo Realme GT Neo 3
OnePlus 9R

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch Oppo Realme GT Neo 3 (with MediaTek Dimensity 8100) that was released on March 22, 2022, against the OnePlus 9R, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G and came out 12 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme GT Neo 3
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • The phone is 1-year newer
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
  • 18% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (817K versus 695K)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 8100
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 9R
  • Delivers 10% higher maximum brightness (1111 against 1007 nits)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Realme GT Neo 3
vs
OnePlus 9R

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.7 inches 6.55 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2412 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 394 ppi 402 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 87.5% 86.8%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Max. Brightness
Realme GT Neo 3
1007 nits
OnePlus 9R +10%
1111 nits

Design and build

Height 163.3 mm (6.43 inches) 161 mm (6.34 inches)
Width 75.6 mm (2.98 inches) 74.1 mm (2.92 inches)
Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 188 gramm (6.63 oz) 189 gramm (6.67 oz)
Waterproof - No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Blue Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Realme GT Neo 3 +1%
87.5%
OnePlus 9R
86.8%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Realme GT Neo 3 and OnePlus 9R in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G
Max. clock 2850 MHz 3200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 5 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G610 MC6 Adreno 650
GPU clock - 675 MHz
FLOPS - ~1372 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock - 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme GT Neo 3 +32%
3947
OnePlus 9R
2986
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Realme GT Neo 3 +18%
817455
OnePlus 9R
695646
CPU 201062 191178
GPU 312754 235507
Memory 144057 118628
UX 156950 145299
Total score 817455 695646
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 68%
Graphics test - 25 FPS
Graphics score - 4211
PCMark 3.0 score - 11759
AnTuTu Phone Scores (37th and 93rd place)
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
ROM Realme UI 3.0 OxygenOS 12

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 80 W 65 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 12 min) Yes (100% in 39 min)
Full charging time 0:33 hr 0:39 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 123°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 16 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 15 mm
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.09", Sony IMX481 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Monochrome lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size - 1 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.09" 1/3.06"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.1
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, SBAS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced March 2022 March 2021
Release date March 2022 April 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance and design are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Realme GT Neo 3. But if the software and sound are more of a priority – go for the OnePlus 9R.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
4 (57.1%)
3 (42.9%)
Total votes: 7

Related comparisons

1. Oppo Realme GT Neo 3 vs Xiaomi Poco F3
2. Oppo Realme GT Neo 3 vs Oppo Realme GT Master Edition
3. Oppo Realme GT Neo 3 vs Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus
4. Oppo Realme GT Neo 3 vs Asus ROG Phone 3
5. Oppo Realme GT Neo 3 vs Oppo Realme X7 Max
6. OnePlus 9R vs Xiaomi Poco F3
7. OnePlus 9R vs OnePlus Nord 2 5G
8. OnePlus 9R vs Samsung Galaxy S20 FE
9. OnePlus 9R vs OnePlus 9
10. OnePlus 9R vs OnePlus 8

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish