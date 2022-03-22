Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch Oppo Realme GT Neo 3 (with MediaTek Dimensity 8100) that was released on March 22, 2022, against the Oppo Realme GT 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G and came out 12 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.