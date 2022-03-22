Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.7-inch Oppo Realme GT Neo 3 (with MediaTek Dimensity 8100) that was released on March 22, 2022, against the Oppo Realme GT Neo, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200 and came out 12 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.