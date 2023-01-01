Oppo Realme GT Neo 3T vs Apple iPhone 14 VS Oppo Realme GT Neo 3T Apple iPhone 14 Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.62-inch Oppo Realme GT Neo 3T (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870) that was released on June 7, 2022, against the Apple iPhone 14, which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 3 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme GT Neo 3T Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz Comes with 1721 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3279 mAh

Comes with 1721 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3279 mAh Has a 0.52 inch larger screen size

Has a 0.52 inch larger screen size Fingerprint scanner

Fingerprint scanner Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB

Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB Has 2 SIM card slots

Has 2 SIM card slots CPU with a higher amount of cores (+2) Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 14 Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

Waterproof body (IP68 classification) Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W

Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3) Optical image stabilization

Optical image stabilization Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Oppo

Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Oppo 17% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (817K versus 698K)

17% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (817K versus 698K) 16% higher pixel density (460 vs 397 PPI)

16% higher pixel density (460 vs 397 PPI) The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

The front-facing camera can record video at 4K Ready for eSIM technology

Value for money

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED OLED Size 6.62 inches 6.1 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1170 x 2532 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9 PPI 397 ppi 460 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 700 nits 800 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1300 nits 1200 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Ceramic Shield Screen-to-body ratio 85.7% 86% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3 Display tests RGB color space 98.8% 99.5% PWM 471 Hz 60 Hz Response time 1 ms 12 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Realme GT Neo 3T 796 nits iPhone 14 +5% 832 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 162.9 mm (6.41 inches) 146.7 mm (5.78 inches) Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) 71.5 mm (2.81 inches) Thickness 8.65 mm (0.34 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 194.5 g (6.86 oz) 172 g (6.07 oz) Waterproof No IP68 Rear material Plastic Glass Frame material Plastic Metal Colors White, Black, Yellow White, Black, Blue, Red, Purple, Yellow Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No Screen-to-body ratio Realme GT Neo 3T 85.7% iPhone 14 86%

Memory RAM RAM size 8 GB 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock - 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) iOS 16 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.2) ROM Realme UI 4.0 - OS size - 12 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 3279 mAh Charge power 80 W 20 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging No Yes (7.5 W) Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (50% in 18 min) Yes (60% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:40 hr 1:31 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 12:03 hr 13:45 hr Watching video 16:40 hr 15:45 hr Gaming 05:01 hr 05:24 hr Standby 118 hr 122 hr General battery life Realme GT Neo 3T 35:39 hr iPhone 14 +5% 37:24 hr Smartphones With the Best Battery Life (95th and 57th place)

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 9280 x 6920 4032 x 3024 Zoom Digital Digital Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Digital Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 119° 120° Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 25 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.0", OmniVision OV64B

- Phase autofocus

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.5

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.9 micron

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.3

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.14 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 13 mm

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5"

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone 14 from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4032 x 3024 Aperture f/2.5 f/1.9 Focal length 26 mm 23 mm Pixel size 1 microns - Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.13" 1/3.6" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Realme GT Neo 3T n/a iPhone 14 135 Video quality Realme GT Neo 3T n/a iPhone 14 146 Generic camera score Realme GT Neo 3T n/a iPhone 14 133

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.3 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C - USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 1 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby - eSIM support * No Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * - 18 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness Realme GT Neo 3T 80 dB iPhone 14 +1% 80.9 dB

Other Category Mid-range Flagship Announced June 2022 September 2022 Release date June 2022 September 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Face recognition sensor

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 14 is definitely a better buy.