Oppo Realme GT Neo 3T vs Google Pixel 6a
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.62-inch Oppo Realme GT Neo 3T (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870) that was released on June 7, 2022, against the Google Pixel 6a, which is powered by Google Tensor and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme GT Neo 3T
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Has a 0.52 inch larger screen size
- Shows 10% longer battery life (35:39 vs 32:23 hours)
- Comes with 590 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4410 mAh
- Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB
- Has 2 SIM card slots
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 6a
- Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
- Optical image stabilization
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
- 12% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (787K versus 700K)
- Delivers 9% higher peak brightness (881 against 810 nits)
- More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
- More energy-efficient CPU – Google Tensor
- Weighs 16.5 grams less
- Ready for eSIM technology
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
80
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
75
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
78
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
69
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
85
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
76
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.62 inches
|6.1 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|397 ppi
|429 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|60 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|700 nits
|500 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|1300 nits
|800 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|85.7%
|83%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|98.8%
|96.9%
|PWM
|471 Hz
|240 Hz
|Response time
|1 ms
|3 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|162.9 mm (6.41 inches)
|152.2 mm (5.99 inches)
|Width
|75.8 mm (2.98 inches)
|71.8 mm (2.83 inches)
|Thickness
|8.65 mm (0.34 inches)
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|194.5 gramm (6.86 oz)
|178 gramm (6.28 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|IP67
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Yellow
|White, Black, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
|Google Tensor
|Max. clock
|3200 MHz
|2800 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex A55
- 2 cores at 2.25 GHz: Cortex A76
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-X1
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|4 MB
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 650
|Mali-G78 MP20
|GPU clock
|675 MHz
|848 MHz
|FLOPS
|~1372 GFLOPS
|~2171 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|8 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR5
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1031
Pixel 6a +2%
1056
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme GT Neo 3T +12%
3217
2881
|CPU
|186889
|229804
|GPU
|241818
|299774
|Memory
|119815
|114943
|UX
|149955
|142121
|Total score
|700574
|787869
|Stability
|99%
|55%
|Graphics test
|25 FPS
|36 FPS
|Graphics score
|4247
|6058
|PCMark 3.0 score
|-
|9691
AnTuTu 9 Android Ranking (140th and 91st place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
|ROM
|Realme UI 3.0
|Stock Android
|OS size
|-
|18 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|4410 mAh
|Charge power
|80 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 18 min)
|Yes (42% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|0:40 hr
|1:51 hr
|Web browsing
|12:03 hr
|11:03 hr
|Watching video
|16:40 hr
|16:44 hr
|Gaming
|05:01 hr
|06:15 hr
|Standby
|118 hr
|91 hr
Mobile Phone Battery Life Ranking (80th and 150th place)
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|12.2 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9280 x 6920
|-
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|119°
|114°
|Lenses
|3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|2 (12.2 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", OmniVision OV64B
- Phase autofocus
|- 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX386 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5"
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Google Pixel 6a from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4920 x 3264
|3840 x 2160
|Aperture
|f/2.5
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|26 mm
|24 mm
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|1.12 microns
|Sensor type
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.13"
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
140
Video quality
111
Generic camera score
130
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|-
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|-
|20
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Flagship
|Announced
|June 2022
|May 2022
|Release date
|June 2022
|June 2022
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display and battery life are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Realme GT Neo 3T. But if the camera, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Google Pixel 6a.
