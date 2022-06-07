Home > Smartphone comparison > Realme GT Neo 3T vs Pixel 6a – which one to choose?

Oppo Realme GT Neo 3T vs Google Pixel 6a

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.62-inch Oppo Realme GT Neo 3T (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870) that was released on June 7, 2022, against the Google Pixel 6a, which is powered by Google Tensor and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme GT Neo 3T
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Has a 0.52 inch larger screen size
  • Shows 10% longer battery life (35:39 vs 32:23 hours)
  • Comes with 590 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4410 mAh
  • Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 6a
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
  • 12% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (787K versus 700K)
  • Delivers 9% higher peak brightness (881 against 810 nits)
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Google Tensor
  • Weighs 16.5 grams less
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Realme GT Neo 3T
vs
Pixel 6a

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.62 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 397 ppi 429 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
Max rated brightness 700 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1300 nits 800 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 85.7% 83%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 98.8% 96.9%
PWM 471 Hz 240 Hz
Response time 1 ms 3 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Realme GT Neo 3T
810 nits
Pixel 6a +9%
881 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 162.9 mm (6.41 inches) 152.2 mm (5.99 inches)
Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) 71.8 mm (2.83 inches)
Thickness 8.65 mm (0.34 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 194.5 gramm (6.86 oz) 178 gramm (6.28 oz)
Waterproof No IP67
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Black, Yellow White, Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Realme GT Neo 3T +3%
85.7%
Pixel 6a
83%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Realme GT Neo 3T and Google Pixel 6a in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 Google Tensor
Max. clock 3200 MHz 2800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex A55
- 2 cores at 2.25 GHz: Cortex A76
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-X1
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650 Mali-G78 MP20
GPU clock 675 MHz 848 MHz
FLOPS ~1372 GFLOPS ~2171 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Realme GT Neo 3T
1031
Pixel 6a +2%
1056
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme GT Neo 3T +12%
3217
Pixel 6a
2881
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Realme GT Neo 3T
700574
Pixel 6a +12%
787869
CPU 186889 229804
GPU 241818 299774
Memory 119815 114943
UX 149955 142121
Total score 700574 787869
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Realme GT Neo 3T
4247
Pixel 6a +43%
6058
Stability 99% 55%
Graphics test 25 FPS 36 FPS
Graphics score 4247 6058
PCMark 3.0 score - 9691
AnTuTu 9 Android Ranking (140th and 91st place)
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
ROM Realme UI 3.0 Stock Android
OS size - 18 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4410 mAh
Charge power 80 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 18 min) Yes (42% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:40 hr 1:51 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 12:03 hr 11:03 hr
Watching video 16:40 hr 16:44 hr
Gaming 05:01 hr 06:15 hr
Standby 118 hr 91 hr
General battery life
Realme GT Neo 3T +10%
35:39 hr
Pixel 6a
32:23 hr
Mobile Phone Battery Life Ranking (80th and 150th place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 12.2 megapixels
Image resolution 9280 x 6920 -
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 114°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 2 (12.2 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", OmniVision OV64B
- Phase autofocus
- 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX386 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5"
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Google Pixel 6a from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 3840 x 2160
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm 24 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.13" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* - 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Realme GT Neo 3T
80 dB
Pixel 6a +9%
87.4 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced June 2022 May 2022
Release date June 2022 June 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display and battery life are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Realme GT Neo 3T. But if the camera, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Google Pixel 6a.

