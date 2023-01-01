Oppo Realme GT Neo 3T vs OnePlus 11R VS Oppo Realme GT Neo 3T OnePlus 11R Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.62-inch Oppo Realme GT Neo 3T (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870) that was released on June 7, 2022, against the OnePlus 11R, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and came out 8 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Reasons to consider the OnePlus 11R 48% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1043K versus 706K)

48% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1043K versus 706K) Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3) Optical image stabilization

Optical image stabilization Slow-motion recording at 480FPS

Slow-motion recording at 480FPS 14% higher pixel density (451 vs 397 PPI)

14% higher pixel density (451 vs 397 PPI) More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1

More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 30% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1330 and 1022 points

30% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1330 and 1022 points Has a built-in infrared port

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED Super AMOLED Size 6.62 inches 6.74 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1240 x 2772 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20.1:9 PPI 397 ppi 451 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Max rated brightness 700 nits 500 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1300 nits 1450 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass Screen-to-body ratio 85.7% 90% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Display tests RGB color space 98.8% - PWM 471 Hz - Response time 1 ms - Contrast ∞ Infinity - Peak brightness test (auto) Realme GT Neo 3T 810 nits OnePlus 11R n/a Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 162.9 mm (6.41 inches) 163.34 mm (6.43 inches) Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) 74.43 mm (2.93 inches) Thickness 8.65 mm (0.34 inches) 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) Weight 194.5 g (6.86 oz) 204 g (7.2 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Glass Frame material Plastic Metal Colors White, Black, Yellow Black, Silver Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Realme GT Neo 3T 85.7% OnePlus 11R +5% 90%

Memory RAM RAM size 8 GB 8, 16 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5X Channels 2 4 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1 Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 13 ROM Realme UI 4.0 OxygenOS 13

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 80 W 100 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (50% in 18 min) Yes Full charging time 0:40 hr - Battery life tests Web browsing 12:03 hr - Watching video 16:40 hr - Gaming 05:01 hr - Standby 118 hr - General battery life Realme GT Neo 3T 35:39 hr OnePlus 11R n/a Phone Battery Life Ranking

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 9280 x 6920 8192 x 6144 Zoom Digital Digital Flash Dual LED LED Stabilization Digital Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 119° 120° Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 25 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.0", OmniVision OV64B

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX890 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.3

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.14 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0", Omnivision OV08D10 (CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5"

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5.0", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4608 x 3456 Aperture f/2.5 f/2.4 Focal length 26 mm 24 mm Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS ISOCELL CMOS Sensor size 1/3.13" 1/3.09" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.3 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No - Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * - 18 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes - Speakers test Max. loudness Realme GT Neo 3T 80 dB OnePlus 11R n/a

Other Category Mid-range Flagship Announced June 2022 February 2023 Release date June 2022 February 2023 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus 11R is definitely a better buy.