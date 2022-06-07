Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.62-inch Oppo Realme GT Neo 3T (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870) that was released on June 7, 2022, against the OnePlus Nord 2T, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1300 and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.