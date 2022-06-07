Home > Smartphone comparison > Realme GT Neo 3T vs Nord 2T – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.62-inch Oppo Realme GT Neo 3T (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870) that was released on June 7, 2022, against the OnePlus Nord 2T, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1300 and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme GT Neo 3T
  • Shows 16% longer battery life (35:39 vs 30:41 hours)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Delivers 26% higher peak brightness (796 against 630 nits)
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
  • 9% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1020 and 939 points
Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord 2T
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Realme GT Neo 3T
vs
Nord 2T

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.62 inches 6.43 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 397 ppi 410 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
Max rated brightness 700 nits 600 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1300 nits -
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 85.7% 85.7%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 98.8% 98.3%
PWM 471 Hz 193 Hz
Response time 1 ms 15 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Realme GT Neo 3T +26%
796 nits
Nord 2T
630 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 162.9 mm (6.41 inches) 159.1 mm (6.26 inches)
Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) 73.2 mm (2.88 inches)
Thickness 8.65 mm (0.34 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 194.5 gramm (6.86 oz) 190 gramm (6.7 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Yellow Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Oppo Realme GT Neo 3T and OnePlus Nord 2T in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 MediaTek Dimensity 1300
Max. clock 3200 MHz 3000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78
L3 cache 4 MB 8 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650 Mali-G77 MC9
GPU clock 675 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~1372 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Realme GT Neo 3T +9%
1020
Nord 2T
939
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Realme GT Neo 3T +5%
712416
Nord 2T
680566
CPU 187489 182063
GPU 240846 244873
Memory 128562 119023
UX 159531 135566
Total score 712416 680566
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Realme GT Neo 3T
4250
Nord 2T +8%
4603
Stability 99% 64%
Graphics test 25 FPS 27 FPS
Graphics score 4250 4603
PCMark 3.0 score - 9955
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 12
ROM Realme UI 3.0 OxygenOS 12.1
OS size - 16 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 80 W 80 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 18 min) Yes (50% in 13 min)
Full charging time 0:40 hr 0:32 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 12:03 hr 11:12 hr
Watching video 16:40 hr 14:15 hr
Gaming 05:01 hr 04:36 hr
Standby 118 hr 93 hr
General battery life
Realme GT Neo 3T +16%
35:39 hr
Nord 2T
30:41 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 9280 x 6920 8700 x 5800
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 120°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.73", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.25
Monochrome lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5"
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.4
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 1 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.13" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC, SBAS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* - 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Realme GT Neo 3T
80 dB
Nord 2T +9%
87.4 dB

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced June 2022 May 2022
Release date June 2022 May 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display and battery life are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Realme GT Neo 3T. But if the software, camera, and sound are more of a priority – go for the OnePlus Nord 2T.

