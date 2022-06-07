Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.62-inch Oppo Realme GT Neo 3T (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870) that was released on June 7, 2022, against the Oppo Realme GT Master Edition, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778 5G and came out 11 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.