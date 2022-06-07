Home > Smartphone comparison > Realme GT Neo 3T vs Realme GT Master Edition – which one to choose?

Oppo Realme GT Neo 3T vs GT Master Edition

Оппо Реалми GT Нео 3Т
VS
Оппо Реалми GT Master Edition
Oppo Realme GT Neo 3T
Oppo Realme GT Master Edition

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.62-inch Oppo Realme GT Neo 3T (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870) that was released on June 7, 2022, against the Oppo Realme GT Master Edition, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778 5G and came out 11 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme GT Neo 3T
  • Comes with 700 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4300 mAh
  • Shows 13% longer battery life (35:39 vs 31:41 hours)
  • Delivers 26% higher peak brightness (796 against 631 nits)
  • 34% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (712K versus 529K)
  • The phone is 11-months newer
  • Stereo speakers
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.2
  • 29% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1020 and 790 points
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme GT Master Edition
  • Weighs 20.5 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Realme GT Neo 3T
vs
Realme GT Master Edition

Display

Type AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.62 inches 6.43 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 397 ppi 402 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 700 nits 630 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1300 nits 1000 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.7% 85.3%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 98.8% 100%
PWM 471 Hz 245 Hz
Response time 1 ms 7 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 162.9 mm (6.41 inches) 159.2 mm (6.27 inches)
Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) 73.5 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 8.65 mm (0.34 inches) 8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 194.5 gramm (6.86 oz) 174 gramm (6.14 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Yellow White, Black, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Oppo Realme GT Neo 3T and Oppo Realme GT Master Edition in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 Qualcomm Snapdragon 778 5G
Max. clock 3200 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650 Adreno 642L
GPU clock 675 MHz 490 MHz
FLOPS ~1372 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.2
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
CPU 187489 163415
GPU 240846 155279
Memory 128562 84153
UX 159531 129383
Total score 712416 529971
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 99% 98%
Graphics test 25 FPS 14 FPS
Graphics score 4250 2494
PCMark 3.0 score - 12639
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
ROM Realme UI 3.0 Realme UI 2.0
OS size - 16 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4300 mAh
Charge power 80 W 65 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 18 min) Yes (50% in 15 min)
Full charging time 0:40 hr 0:31 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 12:03 hr 10:05 hr
Watching video 16:40 hr 16:28 hr
Gaming 05:01 hr 05:11 hr
Standby 118 hr 99 hr
General battery life

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9280 x 6920 9280 x 6920
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) -
Angle of widest lens 119° 119°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.73", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5"
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.5
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 1 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.13" 1/2.74"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* - 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced June 2022 July 2021
Release date June 2022 July 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Oppo Realme GT Neo 3T. It has a better display, performance, battery life, design, and sound.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
9 (60%)
6 (40%)
Total votes: 15

Related comparisons

1. Oppo Realme GT Neo 3T or Xiaomi Poco F3
2. Oppo Realme GT Neo 3T or Realme 9 Pro Plus
3. Oppo Realme GT Neo 3T or GT Neo 3
4. Oppo Realme GT Neo 3T or OnePlus 10R
5. Oppo Realme GT Neo 3T or Xiaomi Poco F4
6. Oppo Realme GT Master Edition or Samsung Galaxy A52
7. Oppo Realme GT Master Edition or Xiaomi Poco F3
8. Oppo Realme GT Master Edition or GT Neo 2
9. Oppo Realme GT Master Edition or Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE
10. Oppo Realme GT Master Edition or Realme 9 Pro Plus

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish