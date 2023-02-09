Oppo Realme GT Neo 5 vs OnePlus 10 Pro VS Oppo Realme GT Neo 5 OnePlus 10 Pro Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.74-inch Oppo Realme GT Neo 5 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1) that was released on February 9, 2023, against the OnePlus 10 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and came out 14 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme GT Neo 5 Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3) Slow-motion recording at 480FPS

Slow-motion recording at 480FPS 30% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1267 and 973 points

30% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1267 and 973 points Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the OnePlus 10 Pro The rear camera has a 3.3x optical zoom

The rear camera has a 3.3x optical zoom Supports wireless charging up to 50W

Supports wireless charging up to 50W 16% higher pixel density (525 vs 451 PPI)

16% higher pixel density (525 vs 451 PPI) Reverse charging feature

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.74 inches 6.7 inches Resolution 1240 x 2772 pixels 1440 x 3216 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 451 ppi 525 ppi Refresh rate 144 Hz 120 Hz Max rated brightness - 500 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1400 nits 1300 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Tempered glass Gorilla Glass Victus Screen-to-body ratio 87.9% 90% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space - 98.3% PWM - 342 Hz Response time - 11 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Realme GT Neo 5 n/a 10 Pro 773 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 163.85 mm (6.45 inches) 163 mm (6.42 inches) Width 75.75 mm (2.98 inches) 73.9 mm (2.91 inches) Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.6 mm (0.34 inches) Weight 199 g (7.02 oz) 200.5 g (7.07 oz) Rear material - Glass Frame material - Metal Colors White, Black, Purple White, Black, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Realme GT Neo 5 87.9% 10 Pro +2% 90%

Memory RAM RAM size 8, 12, 16 GB 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR5 Memory clock - 3200 MHz Channels 4 4 Storage Storage size 256 GB 128, 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1 Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 13 Android 12.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) ROM Realme UI 4.0 OxygenOS 13 OS size - 32 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 150 W 80 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No Yes (50 W) Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless) Fast charging Yes (50% in 7 min) Yes (98% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:16 hr 0:32 hr Battery life tests Web browsing - 10:04 hr Watching video - 13:54 hr Gaming - 04:58 hr Standby - 100 hr General battery life Realme GT Neo 5 n/a 10 Pro 30:10 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 48 megapixels Image resolution 8192 x 6144 8000 x 6000 Zoom Digital Optical, 3.3x Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording No Up to 30FPS 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 120FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 112° 150° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 50 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX890 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.43", Sony IMX789 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 77 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.4", Omnivision OV08A10 (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.14 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 14 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/3.3

- Focal length: 20 mm

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples - Photo samples of OnePlus 10 Pro from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 4608 x 3456 6528 x 4896 Aperture f/2.5 f/2.2 Focal length 25 mm - Pixel size 1 microns 0.8 microns Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.09" 1/2.74" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Realme GT Neo 5 n/a 10 Pro 132 Video quality Realme GT Neo 5 n/a 10 Pro 110 Generic camera score Realme GT Neo 5 n/a 10 Pro 127

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.3 5.2 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Realme GT Neo 5 n/a 10 Pro 88.1 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced February 2023 January 2022 Release date February 2023 January 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the software, camera, connectivity, and sound are more important to you, then choose the OnePlus 10 Pro. But if the performance and design are more of a priority – go for the Oppo Realme GT Neo 5.