Oppo Realme GT Neo 5 vs OnePlus 11 VS Oppo Realme GT Neo 5 OnePlus 11 Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.74-inch Oppo Realme GT Neo 5 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1) that was released on February 9, 2023, against the OnePlus 11, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and came out 2 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme GT Neo 5 Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the OnePlus 11 The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom

The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 7 wireless networks

Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 7 wireless networks 30% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1285K versus 989K)

30% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1285K versus 989K) 16% higher pixel density (525 vs 451 PPI)

16% higher pixel density (525 vs 451 PPI) Faster storage type - UFS 4.0 versus UFS 3.1

Faster storage type - UFS 4.0 versus UFS 3.1 15% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1460 and 1267 points

15% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1460 and 1267 points Ready for eSIM technology

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.74 inches 6.7 inches Resolution 1240 x 2772 pixels 1440 x 3216 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20.1:9 PPI 451 ppi 525 ppi Refresh rate 144 Hz 120 Hz Max rated brightness - 500 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1400 nits 1300 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision Screen protection Tempered glass Gorilla Glass Victus Screen-to-body ratio 87.9% 89.7% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Peak brightness test (auto) Realme GT Neo 5 n/a OnePlus 11 760 nits

Design and build Height 163.85 mm (6.45 inches) 163.1 mm (6.42 inches) Width 75.75 mm (2.98 inches) 74.1 mm (2.92 inches) Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.53 mm (0.34 inches) Weight 199 g (7.02 oz) 205 g (7.23 oz) Waterproof - IP54 Rear material - Glass Frame material - Metal Colors White, Black, Purple Black, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Realme GT Neo 5 87.9% OnePlus 11 +2% 89.7%

Memory RAM RAM size 8, 12, 16 GB 12, 16 GB Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR5X Channels 4 4 Storage Storage size 256 GB 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 4.0 Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 13 Android 13 ROM Realme UI 4.0 OxygenOS 13

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 150 W 100 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (50% in 7 min) Yes (50% in 8 min) Full charging time 0:16 hr 0:22 hr Battery life tests Web browsing - 11:55 hr Watching video - 15:34 hr Gaming - 05:06 hr Standby - 105 hr General battery life Realme GT Neo 5 n/a OnePlus 11 33:37 hr Phones With Long Battery Life

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8192 x 6144 8192 x 6144 Zoom Digital Optical, 2x Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording No Up to 24FPS 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 112° 115° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 32 MP + 48 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX890 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX890 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - - 32 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Focal length: 48 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.74", Sony IMX709 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.14 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX581 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/3.3

- Focal length: 20 mm

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4608 x 3456 Aperture f/2.5 f/2.4 Focal length 25 mm 25 mm Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS ISOCELL CMOS Sensor size 1/3.09" 1/3.1" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 7 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.3 5.3 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced February 2023 January 2023 Release date February 2023 January 2023 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus 11 is definitely a better buy.