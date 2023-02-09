Oppo Realme GT Neo 5 vs OnePlus 11R VS Oppo Realme GT Neo 5 OnePlus 11R Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.74-inch Oppo Realme GT Neo 5 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1) that was released on February 9, 2023, against the OnePlus 11R, which is powered by the same chip. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme GT Neo 5 Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz Reasons to consider the OnePlus 11R Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Oppo Realme GT Neo 5 Price OnePlus 11R Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED Super AMOLED Size 6.74 inches 6.74 inches Resolution 1240 x 2772 pixels 1240 x 2772 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20.1:9 PPI 451 ppi 451 ppi Refresh rate 144 Hz 120 Hz Max rated brightness - 500 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1400 nits 1450 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass Screen-to-body ratio 87.9% 90% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming

Design and build Height 163.85 mm (6.45 inches) 163.34 mm (6.43 inches) Width 75.75 mm (2.98 inches) 74.43 mm (2.93 inches) Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) Weight 199 g (7.02 oz) 204 g (7.2 oz) Waterproof - No Rear material - Glass Frame material - Metal Colors White, Black, Purple Black, Silver Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Realme GT Neo 5 87.9% OnePlus 11R +2% 90%

Memory RAM RAM size 8, 12, 16 GB 8, 16 GB Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR5X Channels 4 4 Storage Storage size 256 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1 Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 13 Android 13 ROM Realme UI 4.0 OxygenOS 13

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 150 W 100 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (50% in 7 min) Yes Full charging time 0:16 hr -

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8192 x 6144 8192 x 6144 Zoom Digital Digital Flash Dual LED LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 112° 120° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX890 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX890 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.14 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0", Omnivision OV08D10 (CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/3.3

- Focal length: 20 mm

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5.0", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4608 x 3456 Aperture f/2.5 f/2.4 Focal length 25 mm 24 mm Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS ISOCELL CMOS Sensor size 1/3.09" 1/3.09" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.3 5.3 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No - Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 18 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes -

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced February 2023 February 2023 Release date February 2023 February 2023 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the software and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the OnePlus 11R. But if the design is more of a priority – go for the Oppo Realme GT Neo 5.