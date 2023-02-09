Oppo Realme GT Neo 5 vs OnePlus 11R
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.74-inch Oppo Realme GT Neo 5 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1) that was released on February 9, 2023, against the OnePlus 11R, which is powered by the same chip. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme GT Neo 5
- Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 11R
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
93
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
87
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
84
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
69
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
88
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
81
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|6.74 inches
|6.74 inches
|Resolution
|1240 x 2772 pixels
|1240 x 2772 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20.1:9
|PPI
|451 ppi
|451 ppi
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|120 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|-
|500 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|1400 nits
|1450 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Corning Gorilla Glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|87.9%
|90%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Design and build
|Height
|163.85 mm (6.45 inches)
|163.34 mm (6.43 inches)
|Width
|75.75 mm (2.98 inches)
|74.43 mm (2.93 inches)
|Thickness
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
|Weight
|199 g (7.02 oz)
|204 g (7.2 oz)
|Waterproof
|-
|No
|Rear material
|-
|Glass
|Frame material
|-
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Purple
|Black, Silver
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
|Max. clock
|3190 MHz
|3190 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2
|L3 cache
|6 MB
|6 MB
|Lithography process
|4 nanometers
|4 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 730
|Adreno 730
|GPU clock
|900 MHz
|900 MHz
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1284
OnePlus 11R +4%
1330
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme GT Neo 5 +1%
4323
4261
AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Android Ranking (48th and 28th place)
Memory
|RAM size
|8, 12, 16 GB
|8, 16 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5X
|LPDDR5X
|Channels
|4
|4
|Storage size
|256 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|No
|No
Software
|Operating system
|Android 13
|Android 13
|ROM
|Realme UI 4.0
|OxygenOS 13
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|150 W
|100 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 7 min)
|Yes
|Full charging time
|0:16 hr
|-
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8192 x 6144
|8192 x 6144
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|480 FPS (720p)
|480 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|112°
|120°
|Lenses
|3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX890 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX890 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Omnivision OV08D10 (CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/3.3
- Focal length: 20 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4608 x 3456
|4608 x 3456
|Aperture
|f/2.5
|f/2.4
|Focal length
|25 mm
|24 mm
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|ISOCELL CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.09"
|1/3.09"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.3
|5.3
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|-
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|18
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|-
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|February 2023
|February 2023
|Release date
|February 2023
|February 2023
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the software and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the OnePlus 11R. But if the design is more of a priority – go for the Oppo Realme GT Neo 5.
