Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.74-inch Realme GT Neo 5 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1) that was released on February 9, 2023, against the OnePlus Ace 2V, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9000 and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Realme GT Neo 5
  • Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Supports higher wattage charging (150W versus 80W)
  • 9% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1281 and 1176 points

Review

Evaluation of Realme GT Neo 5 and OnePlus Ace 2V crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
GT Neo 5
94*
Ace 2V
94*
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
GT Neo 5
82*
Ace 2V
80*
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.74 inches 6.74 inches
Resolution 1240 x 2772 pixels 1240 x 2772 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20.1:9
PPI 451 ppi 451 ppi
Refresh rate 144 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate Yes No
Max rated brightness - 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1400 nits 1100 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 87.9% 89.5%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming

Design and build

Height 163.85 mm (6.45 inches) 162.6 mm (6.4 inches)
Width 75.75 mm (2.98 inches) 75.1 mm (2.96 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 199 g (7.02 oz) 191.5 g (6.75 oz)
Waterproof - No
Advanced cooling Vapor chamber -
Rear material - Glass
Frame material - Metal
Colors White, Black, Purple Black, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Performance

Tests of Realme GT Neo 5 and OnePlus Ace 2V in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 MediaTek Dimensity 9000
Max clock 3190 MHz 3050 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.05 GHz: Cortex-X2
L3 cache 6 MB 8 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730 Mali-G710 MP10
GPU clock 900 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~2765 GFLOPS ~1648 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
GT Neo 5 +9%
1281
Ace 2V
1176
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
GT Neo 5 +25%
4292
Ace 2V
3447
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
GT Neo 5 +7%
1077598
Ace 2V
1007564
CPU 243389 254173
GPU 450859 379060
Memory 193070 181293
UX 186616 186026
Total score 1077598 1007564
3DMark Wild Life Performance
GT Neo 5
9988
Ace 2V
n/a
Stability 62% -
Graphics test 59 FPS -
Graphics score 9988 -
Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12, 16 GB 12, 16 GB
Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR5X
Channels 4 4
Storage
Storage size 256 GB 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 13
ROM Realme UI 4.0 ColorOS 13

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Max charge power 150 W 80 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 7 min) Yes (50% in 16 min)
Full charging time 0:16 hr 0:32 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 9000 x 7000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) -
Angle of widest lens 112° 112°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX890 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/3.3
- Focal length: 20 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.4
Focal length 25 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.09" 1/3.09"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.3
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 -
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes -

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced February 2023 March 2023
Release date February 2023 March 2023
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 150 W Yes, 80 W
Further details
Notes on GT Neo 5:
    - A version with support for 240-watt charging is available, which features a smaller battery and different memory options.
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, gaming, and design are more important to you, then choose the Realme GT Neo 5. But if the software is more of a priority – go for the OnePlus Ace 2V.

