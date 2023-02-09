Oppo Realme GT Neo 5 vs OnePlus Nord 2T VS Oppo Realme GT Neo 5 OnePlus Nord 2T Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.74-inch Oppo Realme GT Neo 5 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1) that was released on February 9, 2023, against the OnePlus Nord 2T, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1300 and came out 9 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme GT Neo 5 Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz 46% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (989K versus 678K)

46% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (989K versus 678K) Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3) Has a 0.31 inch larger screen size

Has a 0.31 inch larger screen size Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh

Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh 10% higher pixel density (451 vs 410 PPI)

10% higher pixel density (451 vs 410 PPI) More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1

More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 54% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1267 and 821 points

54% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1267 and 821 points Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord 2T Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.74 inches 6.43 inches Resolution 1240 x 2772 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 451 ppi 410 ppi Refresh rate 144 Hz 90 Hz Max rated brightness - 450 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1400 nits 800 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 87.9% 85.7% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space - 98.3% PWM - 193 Hz Response time - 15 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Realme GT Neo 5 n/a Nord 2T 630 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 163.85 mm (6.45 inches) 159.1 mm (6.26 inches) Width 75.75 mm (2.98 inches) 73.2 mm (2.88 inches) Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) Weight 199 g (7.02 oz) 190 g (6.7 oz) Waterproof - No Rear material - Glass Frame material - Plastic Colors White, Black, Purple Black, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Realme GT Neo 5 +3% 87.9% Nord 2T 85.7%

Memory RAM RAM size 8, 12, 16 GB 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR4X Memory clock - 2133 MHz Channels 4 2 Storage Storage size 256 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1 Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 13 Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) ROM Realme UI 4.0 OxygenOS 13 OS size - 16 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 4500 mAh Charge power 150 W 80 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (50% in 7 min) Yes (50% in 13 min) Full charging time 0:16 hr 0:32 hr Battery life tests Web browsing - 11:48 hr Watching video - 14:15 hr Gaming - 05:15 hr Standby - 93 hr General battery life Realme GT Neo 5 n/a Nord 2T 31:29 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8192 x 6144 8192 x 6144 Zoom Digital Digital Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 112° 120° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX890 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.14 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.25

Monochrome lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/3.3

- Focal length: 20 mm

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 4608 x 3456 6528 x 4896 Aperture f/2.5 f/2.4 Focal length 25 mm - Pixel size 1 microns 0.8 microns Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.09" 1/2.8" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.3 5.2 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC, SBAS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 18 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Realme GT Neo 5 n/a Nord 2T 87.4 dB

Other Category Flagship Mid-range Announced February 2023 May 2022 Release date February 2023 May 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Realme GT Neo 5 is definitely a better buy.