Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.43-inch Oppo Realme GT Neo (with MediaTek Dimensity 1200) that was released on March 31, 2021, against the Google Pixel 5a 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G and came out 4 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.