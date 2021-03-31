Home > Smartphone comparison > Realme GT Neo vs Pixel 5a 5G – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.43-inch Oppo Realme GT Neo (with MediaTek Dimensity 1200) that was released on March 31, 2021, against the Google Pixel 5a 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G and came out 4 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme GT Neo
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • 83% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (693K versus 379K)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Delivers 40% higher maximum brightness (1197 against 854 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 5a 5G
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • Supports wireless charging up to
  • Optical image stabilization
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Realme GT Neo
vs
Pixel 5a 5G

Display

Type Super AMOLED OLED
Size 6.43 inches 6.34 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 402 ppi 413 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 85.9% 85%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
Realme GT Neo +40%
1197 nits
Pixel 5a 5G
854 nits

Design and build

Height 158.5 mm (6.24 inches) 156.2 mm (6.15 inches)
Width 73.3 mm (2.89 inches) 73.2 mm (2.88 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 179 gramm (6.31 oz) 183 gramm (6.46 oz)
Waterproof No IP67
Rear material Plastic Metal
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Silver Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Realme GT Neo +1%
85.9%
Pixel 5a 5G
85%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Realme GT Neo and Google Pixel 5a 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 1200 Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
Max. clock 3000 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 1 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
Lithography process 6 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G77 MC9 Adreno 620
GPU clock 850 MHz 750 MHz
FLOPS - ~700 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8, 12 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2750 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Realme GT Neo +51%
971
Pixel 5a 5G
645
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme GT Neo +70%
3312
Pixel 5a 5G
1949
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Realme GT Neo +83%
693816
Pixel 5a 5G
379048
Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
ROM Realme UI 2.0 Stock Android

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 4680 mAh
Charge power 50 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (60% in 30 min) Yes (42% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:00 hr 1:40 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Realme GT Neo
n/a
Pixel 5a 5G
18:27 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Realme GT Neo
n/a
Pixel 5a 5G
21:32 hr
Talk (3G)
Realme GT Neo
n/a
Pixel 5a 5G
32:57 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 12.2 megapixels
Image resolution 9280 x 6920 4290 x 2800
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 119°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 2 (12.2 MP + 16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.73", Sony IMX682 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.55" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Oppo Realme GT Neo from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm 24 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3" 1/4.0"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 19 15
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes No

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced March 2021 August 2021
Release date April 2021 October 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Realme GT Neo is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

