Oppo Realme GT Neo vs Huawei Honor 50

Оппо Реалми GT Нео
VS
Хуавей Хонор 50
Oppo Realme GT Neo
Huawei Honor 50

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.43-inch Oppo Realme GT Neo (with MediaTek Dimensity 1200) that was released on March 31, 2021, against the Huawei Honor 50, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme GT Neo
  • Delivers 61% higher maximum brightness (1197 against 745 nits)
  • 37% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (693K versus 508K)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • Stereo speakers
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.1
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • 24% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 971 and 785 points
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 50
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Realme GT Neo
vs
Honor 50

Display

Type Super AMOLED OLED
Size 6.43 inches 6.57 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 402 ppi 392 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.9% 89.7%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
Realme GT Neo +61%
1197 nits
Honor 50
745 nits

Design and build

Height 158.5 mm (6.24 inches) 160 mm (6.3 inches)
Width 73.3 mm (2.89 inches) 73.8 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 179 gramm (6.31 oz) 175 gramm (6.17 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Silver White, Black, Green, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Realme GT Neo
85.9%
Honor 50 +4%
89.7%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Realme GT Neo and Huawei Honor 50 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 1200 Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G
Max. clock 3000 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
Lithography process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G77 MC9 Adreno 642L
GPU clock 850 MHz 490 MHz
Memory
RAM size 6, 8, 12 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2750 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Realme GT Neo +24%
971
Honor 50
785
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme GT Neo +13%
3312
Honor 50
2941
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Realme GT Neo +37%
693816
Honor 50
508174
AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Rating (52nd and 144th place)
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM Realme UI 2.0 Magic UI 4.2

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 4300 mAh
Charge power 50 W 66 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (60% in 30 min) Yes (61% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:00 hr 0:54 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Realme GT Neo
n/a
Honor 50
15:56 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Realme GT Neo
n/a
Honor 50
18:55 hr
Talk (3G)
Realme GT Neo
n/a
Honor 50
34:23 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 108 megapixels
Image resolution 9280 x 6920 12032 x 9024
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 120°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 4 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.73", Sony IMX682 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Oppo Realme GT Neo from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/3" 1/3.14"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC, SBAS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 19 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes No

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced March 2021 June 2021
Release date April 2021 June 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, camera, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Realme GT Neo. But if the software and design are more of a priority – go for the Huawei Honor 50.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (16.7%)
5 (83.3%)
Total votes: 6

