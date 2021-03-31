Home > Smartphone comparison > Realme GT Neo vs P30 Lite – which one to choose?

Oppo Realme GT Neo vs Huawei P30 Lite

VS
Oppo Realme GT Neo
Huawei P30 Lite

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.43-inch Oppo Realme GT Neo (with MediaTek Dimensity 1200) that was released on March 31, 2021, against the Huawei P30 Lite, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710 and came out 24 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme GT Neo
  • 4.5x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (624K versus 138K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Delivers 143% higher maximum brightness (1195 against 492 nits)
  • Comes with 1160 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 3340 mAh
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • The phone is 2-years newer
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 1200
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • Stereo speakers
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
Reasons to consider the Huawei P30 Lite
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Weighs 20 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Realme GT Neo
vs
P30 Lite

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.43 inches 6.15 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2312 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.2:9
PPI 402 ppi 415 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.9% 84.2%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 -
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.4%
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 42.8 ms
Contrast - 820:1
Max. Brightness
Realme GT Neo +143%
1195 nits
P30 Lite
492 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 158.5 mm (6.24 inches) 152.9 mm (6.02 inches)
Width 73.3 mm (2.89 inches) 72.7 mm (2.86 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 7.43 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 179 gramm (6.31 oz) 159 gramm (5.61 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Silver Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Realme GT Neo +2%
85.9%
P30 Lite
84.2%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Realme GT Neo and Huawei P30 Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 1200 HiSilicon Kirin 710
Max. clock 3000 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 6 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G77 MC9 Mali-G51
GPU clock 850 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS - ~225 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8, 12 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2750 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Realme GT Neo +207%
967
P30 Lite
315
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme GT Neo +159%
3310
P30 Lite
1278
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Realme GT Neo
n/a
P30 Lite
139545
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Realme GT Neo +350%
624980
P30 Lite
138765
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM Realme UI 2.0 EMUI 10.0
OS size - 20 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 3340 mAh
Charge power 50 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 16 min) Yes, SuperCharge (63% in 60 min)
Full charging time - 1:55 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Realme GT Neo
n/a
P30 Lite
14:45 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Realme GT Neo
n/a
P30 Lite
13:23 hr
Talk (3G)
Realme GT Neo
n/a
P30 Lite
28:50 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 9280 x 6920 5288 x 3968
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (1080p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 120°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (24 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.73", Sony IMX682 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 24 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX576 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/3" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.1 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* - Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 19 12
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos - No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Realme GT Neo
n/a
P30 Lite
88.9 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced March 2021 March 2019
Release date April 2021 May 2019
Launch price ~ 288 USD ~ 275 USD
SAR (head) - 1.23 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.19 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Realme GT Neo is definitely a better buy.

