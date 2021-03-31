Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.43-inch Oppo Realme GT Neo (with MediaTek Dimensity 1200) that was released on March 31, 2021, against the Huawei P30 Lite, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710 and came out 24 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.