Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.43-inch Oppo Realme GT Neo (with MediaTek Dimensity 1200) that was released on March 31, 2021, against the Infinix Note 10 Pro, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G95 and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme GT Neo
  • Delivers 186% higher maximum brightness (1191 against 416 nits)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 1200
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
Reasons to consider the Infinix Note 10 Pro
  • Has a 0.52 inch larger screen size
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 2048GB
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Realme GT Neo
vs
Note 10 Pro

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.43 inches 6.95 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2460 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20.5:9
PPI 402 ppi 387 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.9% 84.8%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 -
Display tests
Response time - 20.6 ms
Contrast - 2155:1
Max. Brightness
Realme GT Neo +186%
1191 nits
Note 10 Pro
416 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 158.5 mm (6.24 inches) 172.8 mm (6.8 inches)
Width 73.3 mm (2.89 inches) 78.3 mm (3.08 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 179 gramm (6.31 oz) 205 gramm (7.23 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Silver Black, Blue, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Realme GT Neo +1%
85.9%
Note 10 Pro
84.8%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Realme GT Neo and Infinix Note 10 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 1200 MediaTek Helio G95
Max. clock 3000 MHz 2050 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 6 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G77 MC9 Mali-G76 3EEMC4
GPU clock 850 MHz 900 MHz
FLOPS - ~195.8 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8, 12 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2750 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.2
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 2048 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Realme GT Neo +122%
964
Note 10 Pro
435
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme GT Neo +191%
3285
Note 10 Pro
1129
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
AnTuTu Results (51st and 83rd place)
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM Realme UI 2.0 XOS 7.6

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 50 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (60% in 30 min) Yes (81% in 60 min)
Full charging time 1:00 hr 1:20 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9280 x 6920 6912 x 9216
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 120°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.73", Sony IMX682 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Monochrome lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 3456 x 4608
Aperture f/2.5 -
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 19 12
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced March 2021 May 2021
Release date April 2021 June 2021
Launch price ~ 288 USD ~ 225 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Realme GT Neo is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

