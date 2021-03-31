Oppo Realme GT Neo vs Infinix Note 10 Pro
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.43-inch Oppo Realme GT Neo (with MediaTek Dimensity 1200) that was released on March 31, 2021, against the Infinix Note 10 Pro, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G95 and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme GT Neo
- Delivers 186% higher maximum brightness (1191 against 416 nits)
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 1200
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
- Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
- Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
Reasons to consider the Infinix Note 10 Pro
- Has a 0.52 inch larger screen size
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 2048GB
- Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
72
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
53
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
78
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
63
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
75
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
66
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.43 inches
|6.95 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2460 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20.5:9
|PPI
|402 ppi
|387 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|90 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|85.9%
|84.8%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|-
|Response time
|-
|20.6 ms
|Contrast
|-
|2155:1
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|158.5 mm (6.24 inches)
|172.8 mm (6.8 inches)
|Width
|73.3 mm (2.89 inches)
|78.3 mm (3.08 inches)
|Thickness
|8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
|7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|179 gramm (6.31 oz)
|205 gramm (7.23 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Silver
|Black, Blue, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 1200
|MediaTek Helio G95
|Max. clock
|3000 MHz
|2050 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76
|Lithography process
|6 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G77 MC9
|Mali-G76 3EEMC4
|GPU clock
|850 MHz
|900 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|~195.8 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6, 8, 12 GB
|6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2750 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|64, 128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 2.2
|Memory card
|No
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|-
|Up to 2048 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Realme GT Neo +122%
964
435
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme GT Neo +191%
3285
1129
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
623823
n/a
AnTuTu Results (51st and 83rd place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 11
|ROM
|Realme UI 2.0
|XOS 7.6
Battery
|Capacity
|4500 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|50 W
|33 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (60% in 30 min)
|Yes (81% in 60 min)
|Full charging time
|1:00 hr
|1:20 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|64 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9280 x 6920
|6912 x 9216
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Quad LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|480 FPS (1080p)
|240 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|119°
|120°
|Lenses
|3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.73", Sony IMX682 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|Monochrome lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Depth lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4920 x 3264
|3456 x 4608
|Aperture
|f/2.5
|-
|Focal length
|26 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
|NFC*
|Yes
|Depends on the region
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|19
|12
|5G support
|Yes
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|March 2021
|May 2021
|Release date
|April 2021
|June 2021
|Launch price
|~ 288 USD
|~ 225 USD
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Realme GT Neo is definitely a better buy.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1