Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.43-inch Oppo Realme GT Neo (with MediaTek Dimensity 1200) that was released on March 31, 2021, against the Oppo Realme 6S, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G90T and came out 10 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.