Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.43-inch Oppo Realme GT Neo (with MediaTek Dimensity 1200) that was released on March 31, 2021, against the Oppo Realme GT 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.